Corey Seager Had to Embrace His Concussion Before Returning to Rangers

Corey Seager’s path back to the Texas Rangers this week required him to do something that sounds strange — he had to embrace his concussion symptoms.

Seager started his second game for the Rangers on Saturday since he returned on Thursday from more than a week on the 7-day concussion injured list and two weeks after suffering a mild concussion during a home plate collision with Kansas City Royals catcher Carter Jensen on June 11.

Texas waited four days from the collision to put him on the IL. The Rangers waited three days after he was eligible to activate him. His concussion took longer to recover from because, as he told Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News (subscription required), his classification of concussion required a different type of recovery.

Corey Seager’s Concussion Recovery Explained

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager. | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Seager said that his category of concussion required “stimulation.” For most concussions, players that suffer them typically rest and avoid activity until the symptoms pass. The way Seager explained his recovery, he was dealing with lingering effects from the collision.

In that case, doctors use different therapies, including stimulation, to help athletes like Seager get through the symptoms, per Pittsfield Performance Care. It’s the exact opposite of what most people do when they have a concussion.

He had to embrace what he was dealing with and, in his words, “try and get through them [the symptoms].”

“You retrain your eyes and inner ear to work together. It's literally where I was at. It was something,” he said.

That is why it took Seager so long to return from a collision from which he continued to play even after it happened. It’s also why the Rangers are taking a staggered approach to his return. After playing on Thursday, he took Friday off. Seager was in the lineup on Saturday, and he’s expected to play on Sunday. Then, he’s expected to take a day off on Monday for the Rangers’ first game with the Guardians.

In his first game back on Thursday, he went 0-for-3 with a run and two walks. He entered Saturday’s action with a slash of .183/.287/.367 with nine home runs and 24 RBI. Even before his first injury, lower back inflammation in May, he was mired in the worst slump of his career. With a clear head, he hopes to get back to being the hitter that slammed 30 or more home runs for three straight seasons for Texas from 2023-25.