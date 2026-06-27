Gleider Figuereo Posts Huge Game as Rangers Should Contemplate Promotion

Gleider Figuereo is 21 years old but he’s already a Texas Rangers minor league veteran.

The former international signing out of the Dominican Republic joined the organization in 2021. At one time, he was a Top 30 prospect. The time it’s taken him to reach High-A Hub City has taken some bloom off that rose. But he’s put himself in position to reach Double-A Frisco for the first time in his career.

His game on Thursday should have made that clear. He went 2-for-4 with a triple, a home run and seven RBI in the Spartanburgers’ loss. He also drew a walk and struck out once.

The minor league season is near the midway point and that usually prompts organizations to assess where prospects need to go. It could be argued that it’s time for the infielder to test himself against Double-A pitching.

Gleider Figuereo’s Improvement

SEVEN RBI game for Gleider Figuereo!



The @Spartanburgers_ infielder is hitting .314 over his last 10 games. pic.twitter.com/p2C61F3gmo — Rangers Player Development (@TEXPlayerDev) June 26, 2026

Prospects develop at their own pace, and the Rangers have a philosophy that a prospect’s play tells them when they're ready for the next level. One could argue that in his fourth season at a full-season of affiliate, Figuereo is finally ready to make that jump to Double-A. The numbers prove it.

In his first 67 games this season he is slashing .245/.348/.461 with 12 home runs and 45 RBI. If he remains on this pace at High-A the rest of this season, it would be his best slash line since 2022 in 41 games at two affiliates when he slashed .268/.349/.550. He is also on pace to set career highs in home runs (he hit 20 in 2024 at Class A and High A) and RBI (62 last season at Hub City). He’s also never batted better than .227 since that .268 season in 2022.

What has helped him is a more discerning eye at the plate. He has already drawn 34 walks and his career best in that category is the 47 he drew in 117 games in 2024. Historically, Figuereo has had a 3-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio. This year he’s trimmed that to 2-to-1, with 63 strikeouts against 34 walks. It’s part of the reason why his .348 on-base percentage is at its best in the last four seasons.

He also boasts splits that are sure to interest Texas. The left-handed hitting Figuereo has hit lefties (.254/.318/.305) better than righties (.242/.356/.511) this season and that’s a hotter commodity in the game than in recent years. An infielder that doesn’t need to be platooned is an asset.

He's a player ripe for an opportunity in Frisco, as the Rangers need to see if the progress that Figuereo has made can translate against pitchers that aren't rookie level anymore.