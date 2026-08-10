Jacob deGrom Must Keep Backing up Winning Words as Rangers Chase Playoffs

Jacob deGrom is not the most vocal of players in the Texas Rangers clubhouse. This is, in part, why his words meant so much to this team last week.

At last Monday's trade deadline, the Rangers gave deGrom an opportunity to waive his no-trade clause and accept a potential trade to the Atlanta Braves. deGrom said no.

No one would have blamed the 38-year-old two times Cy Young winner for ring chasing. But deGrom decided to stay in Texas. When he was asked about the decision, he told reporters that he was in Texas to win. That resonated in the clubhouse. It resonated with his manager.

And what deGrom did on Saturday night resonated in its own way. It was his first start since telling his teammates and Rangers fans that he wanted to stay and he wanted to win. That's what he did against the Baltimore Orioles. His words and his performance were not lost on players like Corey Seager, who spoke to reporters, including Inside the Rangers after the game.

“He was probably a little emotional, had a little extra gear,” Seager said. “I guess that’s a good word. He just wanted to go out there and prove why he wanted to be here.”

Jacob deGrom Dominates in His Own Way

Texas Rangers pitcher Jacob deGrom. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

deGrom has left trying to be perfect behind. He's just trying to do what's necessary to help his team win. On paper, his performance against the Orioles looked terrific.

Even though he only went five innings, he gave up three hits and struck out nine. He gave up a solo home run to Jackson Holliday, but manager Skip Schumacher said after the game that's acceptable.

deGrom left after 88 pitches and five innings because his left hip was acting up again. The hip he injured before the All-Star break continues to hinder him, though he said that it wasn't nearly as bad as his last start against Houston.

But he admitted there is a cumulative effect. Every time he pitches, and he pushes down on that left hip, it gets a little sorer. But he was encouraged by how quickly his body recovered between starts.

“We’re going to be able to manage it and keep going,” deGrom said.

Schumaker called deGrom one of the team's “aircraft carriers.” It was his way of saying that if Texas is going to make the playoffs, players like deGrom must get it there. They need to get it done, no matter how they feel physically and no matter how “off” their performance might be. Aside from the home run to Holliday, deGrom was his dominant self. He kicked himself after the game for the one pitch he left over the plate to Holliday and his inability to get out of the fifth inning.

“I’m sure there were a lot of emotions going on whether he wants to admit it or not,” Schumaker said. “He stepped up and gave us exactly what we needed.”

The Rangers enter a critical stretch this week. They're on the road at the Angels and the Athletics, two places they haven't played well at this season. deGrom will make a start on normal rest and will probably spend the four days in between getting as much treatment on that hip as he can. But after a week in which he inspired his teammates and backed up his words with a spirited performance, there doesn't appear to be any place deGrom would rather be than Texas.

“We need to win series,” deGrom said. “We need to win games, as many as we can. So that the goal — put us in a position to win.”