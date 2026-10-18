Did Texas Rangers Get What They Needed from Brandon Nimmo in 2026?

The Texas Rangers made a seismic move in December when they traded one of their heroes from their 2023 World Series team.

The Rangers traded second baseman Marcus Semien to the New York Mets for outfielder Brandon Nimmo. Texas made the move for two reasons. First, between Semien’s contract and Nimmo’s contract there was a slight cost savings long term. Second, Semien had two subpar offensive seasons in a row, and the Rangers were concerned about his decline.

There was another reason. The Rangers were trying to transition from a lineup that relied on slugging to a lineup that relied on getting on base. Nimmo had that going for him in New York, in addition to his ability to hit both right-handed pitching and left-handed pitching effectively. So did the trade work for the Rangers? Let's dig in.

Brandon Nimmo’s Rangers Impact

Texas Rangers right fielder Brandon Nimmo. Credit: Richard Dizon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Contrasted against Semien’s 2026, well, the Rangers won the trade:

Nimmo: .260/.324/.405 slash, 14 home runs, 62 RBI.

Semien: .215/.280/.340 slash, 15 home runs, 49 RBI.

The Rangers wanted more on base and they got it. In fact, Nimmo’s on base percentage was not only better than Semien’s, but better than Adolis Garcia's on-base percentage with the Rangers, the player he essentially replaced in right field. Garcia was under .300 in on base in his last three MLB seasons.

But there could be concerns, given that the Rangers are tied to Nimmo for four more seasons. For instance, his 14 home runs and 62 RBI were five-year lows, dating back to 2022. He also drew 51 walks, his second straight season below 70 or more walks after drawing 70 or more for three straight seasons from 2022-24. His strikeout rate was essentially unchanged from the past three seasons.

His two best Statcast numbers were his average exit velocity (92.1 mph, 91st percentile) and his hard-hit percentage (50.4%, 93rd percentile). Nimmo was doing a good job making hard contact throughout the season.

But of all his Statcast numbers, perhaps the most concerning is his chase rate. At one time, in 2020, Nemo had one of the best chase rates in baseball. He chased pitches less than 15% of the time and was in the 100th percentile in baseball. In 2026, his chase rate was 29% and it was in the 54th percentile. That chase rate was a career worst.

With New York, Nimmo went from being a leadoff man with great speed to more of a power hitter and that was by their request. With the Rangers he hit anywhere from lead off to clean up and tried to strike a balance between power and on base.

Is this chase rate increase an indication of a hitter transitioning back to his former role or an indication that Nimmo is getting less choosy at the plate? That’s the most important question he and the Rangers will have to answer in 2027.

But, considering what the Rangers hoped for after acquiring him, they have to be happy with the return in his first season.