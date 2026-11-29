Last year the Texas Rangers traded Marcus Semien and it came from out of the blue. This year everyone is waiting to see if the Texas Rangers will trade a veteran.

Texas only has a few days to make a deal that would move one or more of their four high-priced veterans, including shortstop Corey Seager, starting pitcher Jacob deGrom, starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi and outfielder Brandon Nimmo. Combined the quartet will make more than $100 million in 2027.

If Major League owners and the Players’ Association don’t land a new collective bargaining agreement by Tuesday, the owners will lock out players until there is a deal. That means the Rangers won’t be able to do anything until there is a deal.

Rangers president of baseball operations Chris Young has made it clear the Rangers don't have to trade any of those players. But if Texas is looking to accelerate reshaping its roster, moving one or more of them is the best tool they have. Below we gauge of those four players which is the most likely to be traded by end of business on Tuesday.

Note: All four players in question have no-trade rights and must approve any trade.

Brandon Nimmo

Texas Rangers right fielder Brandon Nimmo. Credit: Richard Dizon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rangers didn't trade for Nimmo just to flip him the next season. If money were an issue trading Nimmo would be on the table. But the 33-year-old outfielder is making $20.5 million each of the next four seasons as his contract expires in 2030.

The things Nimmo does best at the plate are the things that the Rangers want to build around for the future, including a player who gets on base consistently and can hit both left-handed and right-handed pitching well. He’s a great clubhouse presence and avoided major injuries in his first season with Texas.

He slashed .260/.324/.405 with 14 home runs and 62 RBI in 2026. He’s playing right field but can play multiple positions. Texas could even DH him regularly if needed. He’s a great clubhouse presence and he’ll be 37 in the final year of his deal in 2030.

Likelihood: 10%. The Rangers only move him if a team is willing to back up a dump truck full of prospects for him.

Nathan Eovaldi

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi. Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It shouldn’t escape anyone’s attention that Eovaldi had his worst ERA (4.20) since 2019 in Boston (5.99). It’s also worth pointing out that before last season his ERA sat under 3.00 before he dropped a 1.73 ERA in 2025 in his injury-shortened season. Perhaps he spoiled the fan base and team leadership with that sub-2.00 ERA?

Since 2021 he’s won at least 11 games in every season in which he’s started 22 or more games (he started 20 in 2022 and went 6-3 with Boston). In four seasons with Texas, he’s 46-26 with a 3.40 ERA and was a vital part of the 2023 World Series run. Few pitchers in baseball have his postseason credentials. But Texas must get to the postseason for that to matter.

The Alvin, Texas, native will be 37 years old next season. He has one year remaining on his contract that pays him $25 million. That’s a reasonable figure for a player of his caliber. But age is sneaking up on him. What 2026 an aberration or a trend? Does Texas want to take the chance?

Likelihood: 25%. His contract is much more reasonable than Jacob deGrom’s. Eovaldi seems more like a player Texas would hang on to, start the 2027 season with and then deal at the deadline if they're out of the race.

Jacob deGrom

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jacob deGrom. Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Speaking of someone who did something they hadn’t done recently, try this — Jacob deGrom had the first ERA of 4.00 or more in his career in 2026. He finished with a 4.20 ERA as he went 11-11. It was his second straight season with at least 11 wins, and he was coming off a 2025 in which he was the AL Comeback Player of the Year and made the AL All-Star team for the first time.

deGrom and the Rangers have learned how to manage his workload in the wake of his second Tommy John surgery in 2023. He's now made 30 or more starts in each of the last two seasons as Texas strategically places his starts in areas where he can get an additional day of rest. But his numbers the past two seasons suggest that he wears down as the season continues. He has one year remaining on his contract and is due $37 million in 2027.

Likelihood: 30%. There are few teams in baseball that can afford his salary. Those same teams would be willing to risk it to have a picture of his caliber as perhaps a third or fourth starter. Still, it's more likely Texas can move deGrom at the trade deadline as opposed to the offseason.

Corey Seager

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager. Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The two-time World Series MVP shortstop remains the most enticing trade chip on the board for the Rangers and perhaps all of baseball. His injury issues aside, Seager remains one of the better hitters in baseball and when healthy has the potential to bat .300, hit 30 home runs and drive in 100 RBI in a season. Even with the injuries his slash in Texas is .270/.348/.502 and he still hit 20 home runs in 2026 even as he only played in 102 games.

Seger is 32 years old and is five years remaining on his deal. He'll be paid $31.5 million each of the next five seasons. For a team that can afford his salary and has a place to put him he's the most intriguing name on the market. The two big questions are his medicals and whether he might be willing to move to a different position later in his career that would be less taxing than shortstop?

Likelihood: 50%. The Rangers could still make a deal in the next few days. Teams have reportedly inquired about him so there’s already a framework built. Seager is probably the one player of the four that would fetch more in an offseason trade than an in-season trade at this stage. Because of that, a deal could come together quickly by Tuesday. If he’s still with the Rangers by then, it’s far more likely he remains in Texas in 2027.