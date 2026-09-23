Marcus Semien Remembers Rangers Fondly Even After Trade to Mets

Marcus Semien acknowledges that his final two seasons in Texas were rough statistically, but it doesn't dampen how he feels about the franchise and what he accomplished.

The second baseman was back in Globe Life Field for the first time since he was traded in the offseason. The Rangers dealt Semien, who signed a seven-year deal with the organization before the 2022 season, to the New York Mets for outfielder Brandon Nimmo.

To many, he's still the second baseman that slammed home runs in both Game 4 and Game 5 of the 2023 World Series as he helped deliver the organization's first championship after more than 50 years of waiting. He called it the “pinnacle” of his career, in a conversation with reporters, including Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News (subscription required).

"We really had a great group of guys in that clubhouse," Semien said. "[Rangers president of baseball operations Chris Young], that was his goal, was to bring the right people in. It all worked out."

Marcus Semien and The Rangers

The champ is home 🫡 pic.twitter.com/MDwVY89utY — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) September 23, 2026

When Semien arrived in Texas, he was coming off a career offensive season with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2021, during which he batted .265 and hit a career best 45 home runs and 102 RBI. He had also developed a reputation as an iron man. That season he played 162 games for the second straight year. He continued that in Texas.

He struggled coming out of the gate in his first season in Texas, which featured a truncated spring training due to a work stoppage. He finished with a slash of .248/.304/.429 with 26 home runs and 83 RBI as his season was energized by being moved to the leadoff spot.

Slow starts would be a fixture for Semien throughout his time in Texas, but in 2023 he had the best all-around season of his career. He played all 162 games and slashed .276/.348/.478 with 29 home runs and 100 RBI. He was voted the starter for the American League in the All-Star Game, won an AL Silver Slugger and was third in AL MVP voting behind Shohei Ohtani and his teammate, Corey Seager.

His last two seasons saw a decline in production and a foot injury that ended his season prematurely last August. He slashed .234/.307/.379 with 38 home runs and 136 RBI in 2024 and 2025 as he dropped out of the leadoff spot. He was named an All-Star in 2024 and won an AL Gold Glove in 2025 even with the injury.

He missed time with an injury with the Mets earlier this year and he’s struggled with his bat again, as he slashed .219/.285/.341 with 14 home runs and 48 RBI. He has two years remaining on his deal.

Semien still lives in the Dallas area, even after the trade. It appears he not only found a title in Texas, but he found a home.