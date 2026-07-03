Why Rangers Slugger Brandon Nimmo May Not Need Injured List Stint

ARLINGTON — Thursday was a day of checking boxes for Texas Rangers outfielder Brandon Nimmo.

Two days after receiving a cortisone injection in his left shoulder, he was set to go through some light hitting and fielder as he attempts to play this weekend after suffering a sprained A/C joint in the shoulder on Sunday in Toronto.

While Wyatt Langford and Corey Seager have gone on the injured list this week, Nimmo has not, even though this is an injury he’s had twice. But it’s the first time he’s had it at a time when it cost him regular-season games. Once was in spring training, the other time was in the next-to-last game of the season.

He believes there’s a chance he could play on Sunday. Rangers manager Skip Schumaker said there was a chance Nimmo could be available off the bench on Thursday. He was not in the line.

Brandon Nimmo’s Recovery

Brandon Nimmo goes ALL OUT to secure the final out of a 4-game sweep for the @Rangers! pic.twitter.com/sN8LghZGIS — MLB (@MLB) June 28, 2026

Nimmo said he’s bounced back as he hoped from the shot, which usually causes a player to “take a step back” the day after.

“I’m moving around well, so hopefully we go in there today and we have some good results,” Nimmo said.

The Rangers are taking a cautious approach because they won’t want to place a third starter on the injured list within a week. Texas could have put him on the IL Thursday, backdated it to Monday and then activated him next Thursday. But, so long as he checks the boxes on his recovery, he said he feels good about returning.

That progress and the already complex injury situation is why Texas hasn’t made a move yet.

“With it being my non-throwing shoulder, that’s not as big a deal,” Nimmo said. “But it is my back shoulder for hitting and going across the body is not usually good for an A/C sprain, so that will be a big check mark. And, obviously, I have to be able to catch some balls out there.”

Nimmo is a left-handed hitter but throws right-handed, making his glove hand his left hand.

Nimmo suffered the injury on Sunday when he ran into the right field wall in Rogers Centre to catch the final out of Texas’ win over the Toronto Blue Jays. He had an MRI on his left shoulder on Monday which revealed a sprained A/C joint. Texas has held him out of the lineup since and Ezequiel Duran has played right field in his absence.

Nimmo was slashing .262/.333/.420 with eight home runs and 29 RBI in 82 games.