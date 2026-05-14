Early MLB Mock Draft Sees Rangers Land Top SEC Prospect

The 2026 MLB Draft is still roughly two months away, but its never too early for teams to begin taking steps in mapping out the future of their organization. In fact, projections have already gotten underway.

The Texas Rangers won't make their first selection until the 16th overall pick, but they could land themselves an elite talent if initial mock drafts are to be believed.

MLB Pipeline recently released their first mock draft, linking the Rangers to University of Alabama shortstop Justin Lebron at No. 16. Lebron was recognized as the top prospect of the 2026 class as recently as last year, but has seen his draft stock dip on account of an underwhelming season in the Southeastern Conference (SEC).

Lebron Would Be a Huge Addition for the Rangers

Alabama shortstop Justin Lebron | Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lebron's intrigue as a prospect comes in his array of tools, including plus speed, power and defensive abilities. Over his freshman and sophomore seasons with the Crimson Tide, which helped elevate his draft stock, the 21-year-old amassed 30 home runs, 57 extra-base hits and 24 steals. In 2025, he ranked among the SEC's top-10 in both home runs and steals.

Defensively, Lebron has impressed scouts with his range and arm strength, as well as his versatility on the infield.

The reason for Lebron's projected slide is a decline in his recent on-field performance. Once considered a rival of fellow college shortstop Roch Cholowsky (UCLA) for the No. 1 overall selection, he has struggled through a disappointing junior year at Alabama following a brief, forgettable stint in the Cape Cod League.

Lebron has slashed .266/.386/.516 over 50 games this season, a line representing a dramatic dip in average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage from his first two seasons with the Crimson Tide. His power numbers are still decent (13 home runs, 36 RBI) and his stolen base numbers have surged (36, on 37 attempts), but he isn't demonstrating the same multi-dimensional offensive potential.

Scouts have pointed to Lebron's tendency to chase pitches out of the zone in the past. That will continue to be an area of concern as he navigates professional baseball, but there has been notable improvements in his approach. As a result, he has struck out only 46 times this season, compared to 68 whiffs in 2025.

Texas, for their part, would be thrilled to land a tools-y middle infielder with high-ceiling potential. Although they were ranked all the way down at No. 25 in MLB's preseason farm system rankings, their current roster remains heavily influenced by the draft.

Two members of the Rangers' starting rotation (Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker), the club's best hitter (Josh Jung) and budding (but struggling) superstar outfielder Wyatt Langford are recent first-round draft picks of the organization. Even the offseason addition of Mackenzie Gore would not have been possible without the inclusion of Gavin Fien, Texas' 2025 first-round pick.

Will Lebron join the Rangers' fold? That remains to be seen. However, he would certainly be worth some serious consideration if he's still on the board at No. 16.