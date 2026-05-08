How to Watch Rangers Open Series with Red-Hot Cubs: TV Channel, Stream, Radio

This is one of those times where the Texas Rangers really are jumping from the frying pan into the fire.

After losing two out of three games to the New York Yankees, who have the best record in the American League, the Rangers return home to take on the hottest team in the National League, the Chicago Cubs, in a three-game series that begins on Friday night at Globe Life Field.

The Cubs (26-12) roll into Texas with a nine-game winning streak and a 15-game winning streak at home at Wrigley Field. The Cubs have a plus-50 run differential, second best in the NL, and lead the NL Central by four games over their arch-rival, the St. Louis Cardinals.

Texas (17-20) has lost each of its last four series and is coming off a road trip to Detroit and New York in which the Rangers went 2-4. Outfielder Wyatt Langford suffered a set-back in his rehab from a right forearm injury while outfielder Brandon Nimmo’s hamstring issue has lingered for a week. Texas also had to place infielder Josh Smith on the 10-day injured list.

Yet, the Rangers are only 1.5 games back of the Athletics in the AL West, as they are 18-18 going into Friday's action. The only thing Texas has going for it right now is that no team in the division wants to take control of the race.

Here is a breakdown of the game, including how to watch, the starting pitchers, injuries and other notes.

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Chicago Cubs

Time: 7:05 p.m. CT, Friday

Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

TV: Rangers: CW33; Cubs: Marquee Sports

Radio: Rangers: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270

Pitching Matchup

Texas: RHP Kumar Rocker (1-3, 4.71) vs. Cubs: RHP Ben Brown (1-1, 2.10)

Rocker is back where he pitches best — Globe Life Field. The way the rotation sets up he’ll make his next two starts where he has a 2.65 ERA in three home starts. He has a 7.71 ERA on the road. He made two starts at GLF on the last homestand and went 1-1. He gave Texas quality starts in both games, allowing a combined 10 hits and three earned runs as he struck out eight and walked three.

The Cubs are starting Ben Brown because left-hander Matthew Boyd suffered an injury earlier this week and was moved to the 15-day injured list. Friday would have been Boyd's start. In that sense the Rangers caught a break because they hit poorly against left-handed pitchers.

Brown, a former Cubs Top 30 prospect, will make his first start of 2026. He's been sharp as a reliever, allowing six earned runs in 25.2 innings. He is a converted starter, so he can give Chicago some length before dipping into the bullpen.

Rangers Injuries

10-Day Injured List: INF Cody Freeman (lumbar stress reaction), OF Wyatt Langford (right forearm strain); INF Josh Smith (right glute strain); 15-Day Injured List: RHP Luis Curvelo (right biceps strain), RHP Chris Martin (right shoulder impingement). RHP Carter Baumler (right intercostal strain), LHP Robert Garcia (left shoulder inflammation); 60-Day Injured List: LHP Jordan Montgomery (Tommy John surgery recovery), LHP Cody Bradford (left UCL surgery).