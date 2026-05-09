How to Watch Rangers, Jack Leiter Face Cubs: TV Channel, Stream, Radio

The Texas Rangers are in trouble. Ignore the standings. They’re in a slump.

The Rangers (17-21) are preparing for Game 2 of their three-game series against the Chicago Cubs (27-12) on Saturday and the two teams are heading in different directions. The Cubs have won 10 straight games. The Rangers have lost 10 of their last 15 after falling, 7-1, on Friday.

Texas is three games back of the Athletics. But it feels wider.

Texas has one more game with Chicago on Sunday, an afternoon game. After that, the Rangers host the Arizona Diamondbacks for three games starting on Monday. After that series ends, and an off day on Thursday, the Rangers go on a nine-game road trip through Houston, Colorado and Anaheim to face the Los Angeles Angels.

Here is a breakdown of the game, including how to watch, the starting pitchers, injuries and other notes.

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Chicago Cubs

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Edward Cabrera. | David Frerker-Imagn Images

Time: 6:05 p.m. CT, Saturday

Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network. Game can be streamed on Victory+; Cubs: Marquee Sports

Radio: Rangers: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270

Pitching Matchup

Texas: RHP Jack Leiter (1-3, 5.45) vs. Cubs: RHP Edward Cabrera (3-0, 3.27)

Leiter’s last start had a little bit of everything. He threw a perfect game through four innings and dominated Detroit’s order. He also matched his career high with 10 strikeouts. By the time he left after 6.2 innings he was in line for the loss after giving up five hits and five earned runs with one walk. He hasn’t claimed a win since his season debut in March.

What’s getting him? He’s allowed seven home runs in 38 innings, which means he’s giving up more than one home run per start on average. He’s struck out 43 and walked 13. But batters are hitting .262 against him. He’s also given up four or more earned runs in four of his last five starts. There’s a cumulative effect working against him.

The Cubs acquired Cabrera in a trade with the Miami Marlins which cost them their top prospect, Owen Caissie. Chicago isn’t complaining so far. He enters his eighth start with 37 strikeouts and 14 walks in 41.1 innings. Even though he has four no-decisions, he keeps Chicago in games and gives them coverage. He’s gotten into the fifth inning in every start and through at least six innings in four of those starts.

Rangers Injuries

10-Day Injured List: INF Cody Freeman (lumbar stress reaction), OF Wyatt Langford (right forearm strain); INF Josh Smith (right glute strain); 15-Day Injured List: RHP Luis Curvelo (right biceps strain), RHP Chris Martin (right shoulder impingement). RHP Carter Baumler (right intercostal strain), LHP Robert Garcia (left shoulder inflammation); 60-Day Injured List: LHP Jordan Montgomery (Tommy John surgery recovery), LHP Cody Bradford (left UCL surgery).