How Rangers' Josh Jung Silenced the Criticism After Slow Start

The Texas Rangers have had no shortage of offensive woes during a tough 10-game stretch. Heading into Wednesday, they had lost three straight games while mustering five total runs. Last season, the Rangers struggled to get on base, while the pitching and defense carried the way.

Now, the offense is getting runners on, but not capitalizing. Texas is 3-for-24 with runners in scoring position over the last three games. It's been a disappointing effort from a lineup with capable hitters that just aren't coming through.

However, third baseman Josh Jung has been the exact opposite. He's had a tremendous April, looking like the All-Star player he was in 2023.

Jung is Quickly Silencing the Doubters

Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung hits. | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

Jung had a brutal start to the 2026 season. He started the year 0-for-17 through the first four games, and manager Skip Schumaker gave him a day off to reset. The next day, he delivered a pair of base hits that would jump-start an incredible month.

Now, he enters Wednesday's contest slashing .320/.385/.557, which all lead the team. He's turned in 31 hits this month with four home runs and 15 RBIs. Just as impressively, he became just the fifth Rangers player to have 15 extra-base hits over a 14-game stretch.

Jung joined an interview with 105.3 The Fan, and talked about how he blocks out the media criticism. He said, "Just don't pay attention to it. Because if you start letting that affect you, it can run you down a rabbit hole quick."

Jung Can't Be the Entire Offense for the Rangers

Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung hits an RBI double. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

As much as Texas would love for Jung to continue producing at a high level, he can't be the only solution. The Rangers desperately need other guys to step up. Corey Seager has entered a mini slump, and while there shouldn't be too much concern surrounding their superstar, he needs to reduce his high strikeout numbers.

Jake Burger has also cooled off after a hot start. The first baseman has posted at least two strikeouts in three of the last four games. It's been Jung, Joc Pederson, and Brandon Nimmo who have provided any offense lately. But Pederson and Nimmo are table setters, and not run producers at the moment. Texas has to be better with runners in scoring position.

Wyatt Langford's near return will be a welcome sign. But maybe the Rangers can model after Jung's plate approach. He said, "I'm just trying to make contact. That's kind of been my thing the last couple of weeks is don't go up there and try to overswing."