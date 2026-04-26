Rangers Lineup vs Athletics: Big Change in Clean-Up Spot for Finale

Now that the Texas Rangers are set to face another right-hander on Sunday, they reverted back to their usual lineup — with one significant exception.

Texas (14-13) will seek a series win over the Athletics (14-13) with Josh Jung in the clean-up spot, batting behind three left-handed hitters. It won’t be an easy matchup with Athletics starter T.J. Ginn.

Ginn won’t be an easy pitcher to hit, regardless of which side of the plate one is hitting from. So far this season left-handers are slashing .175/.267/.475 and right-handers are slashing .216/.268/.324. While the batting average is better, left-handed batters are slugging considerably higher against Ginn. Hence, the left-handed slant to the lineup.

Here’s the lineup and why some batters are in the lineup, aside from a southpaw being on the hill.

Rangers Lineup vs. Athletics on April 26

Red hot Jung talks with @LauraStickells after his 4th homer the year: pic.twitter.com/CdpWxswUit — Rangers Sports Network (@RangersSNtv) April 26, 2026

RF Brandon Nimmo (L)

DH Joc Pederson (L)

SS Corey Seager (L)

3B Josh Jung

CF Evan Carter (L)

1B Jake Burger

2B Josh Smith (L)

C Danny Jansen

LF Alejandro Osuna (L)

RHP Kumar Rocker

Jung’s bat is red-hot right now and he hit the go-ahead home run on Saturday night. The move to the No. 4 spot is well-earned. With Carter at No. 5, the Rangers will use four left-handed hitters in the first five spots.

A day game after a night game requires some planning. On Saturday, the Rangers with a lot of right-handed hitters as they faced a lefty. So, Texas benched Pederson, Smith and Osuna for the matchup. Texas also benched Jansen to start Kyle Higashioka. That prevented the Rangers from having to start the same catcher on back-to-back days.

There is also some planning ahead for the Yankees series that starts on Monday. Texas knows that it is highly likely it will face New York left-hander Max Fried, who last pitched on Wednesday. Knowing that the Rangers must plan to face another left-hander, which would be the seventh time this season. Some of the decisions made on Saturday set up the decisions that could be made on Monday.

The Yankees will likely run right-handers on Tuesday and Wednesday. With an off-day following on Thursday, the Rangers can afford to run their hottest players the entire homestand without a break regardless of the matchup.