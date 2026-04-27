Rangers Monday Fastball: Big Numbers for Josh Jung, Nathan Eovaldi, Bullpen

The Texas Rangers have three games left on their homestand before they head back on the road to start the month of May.

It’s been a .500 homestand so far. The Rangers will have to take two out of three from the New York Yankees starting on Monday to change that.

Here are some Rangers notes to think about in this edition of Rangers Monday Fastball.

Three Numbers that Matter

Carter creates pressure to add 1. pic.twitter.com/OKD0cW42y6 — Rangers Sports Network (@RangersSNtv) April 26, 2026

Nine Home Runs: Rangers starter Nathan Eovaldi has given up nine home runs in six starts this season, including the four he allowed to the Athletics on Friday, which included three home runs in the first inning. For context, Eovaldi allowed 10 home runs in 22 starts last season.

What it Means: This site published a story last week, in advance of his latest start, that it wasn’t time to panic about his slow start. The three home runs he allowed in the first inning were bad location and he rebounded after that. But, until he cuts down on the long balls and starts to string together quality starts, it’s time to watch Eovaldi a bit more warily.

Converting Saves: Texas has converted 7-of-10 save chances this season and two of those pitchers that blew saves — Chris Martin and Robert Garcia — are on the injured list. For healthy relievers, the conversation rate is 7-of-8, including Jakob Junis (3-for-3), Tyler Alexander (2-for-2), Jacob Latz (1-for-2) and Cole Winn (1-for-1).

What it Means: Nearly a month into the season, the co-closers have yielded to a closer-by-committee and so far, it’s working. This is an area Texas needed to get better in after last season, when it went 28-for-55 in save situations, one of the worst conversion rates in baseball. Texas may have the right “committee” this year, though committees have the tendency to fall apart at a moment’s notice.

Eleven Doubles: That’s the number of doubles that Josh Jung has hit in 25 games. It’s an incredible pace that sets him up to pass his career best of 25 during his rookie season in 2023.

What it means? For those that have been watching Jung hit, it’s clear a change in approach has helped him considerably. He’s using gaps more often. More importantly, he’s using the opposite field more often. The high double total this early in the season is indicative of the approach.

Bunting is a Thing Now

Texas Rangers shortstop Josh Smith. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

For those that have been watching the Rangers for a while, bunting hasn’t been a part of the equation offensively. New manager Skip Schumaker has changed that approach and it’s clear early Texas is willing to go to the bunt more to create offense.

Take Sunday. Evan Carter’s sacrifice bunt led to a throwing error and to a Rangers run. Later, Josh Smith singled on a bunt to load the bases.

Smith’s bunt for a hit was the fourth bunt hit for Texas this season, as he joined Ezequiel Duran, Carter and Sam Haggerty, who had a bunt single on Saturday.

What It Means: The National League was known for using the bunt more liberally to create offense. New manager Skip Schumaker spent his entire playing and coaching career in the National League before the universal DH came into the game. So it’s no surprise the Rangers are doing it more. It also falls under the category of “more ways to create offense,” a philosophy the Rangers have adopted this season.

Kumar Rocker Bringing The Quality

Kumar Rocker, K'ing the Side in the 4th. pic.twitter.com/jqbMZJzaiy — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 16, 2026

One of the best things about the homestand so far has been the performance of starting pitcher Kumar Rocker. While he went 1-1, he delivered back-to-back quality starts, as he went six innings in both games and allowed two or fewer runs. He also pitched his way out of a huge inning on Sunday after he allowed two runs in the first inning. That dropped his ERA to 3.38 for the season.

What it Means: It may mean Rocker is coming around as the quality starter the Rangers hoped he would be a year ago. A Rocker that can get Texas through six innings and with a quality start is a great asset at the back end of the rotation. But it also reinforced that he’s been a great pitcher at home (1-1, 2.45) than on the road (0-0, 4.66). That’s been a career-wide trend. His next start, likely in Detroit on Saturday, will be a significant barometer for his progress.

The Carter Baumler Conundrum is Coming

Texas Rangers pitcher Carter Baumler | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

It’s possible that injured reliever Carter Baumler could return this week. He’s pitched 2.1 innings at Triple-A Round Rock on a rehab assignment. Rain delays have forced the Express to play doubleheaders twice this week. The last hurdle for Baumler is to throw in back-to-back games. If he does that at mid-week, it’s possible he could re-join the Rangers in Detroit.

What it Means: It means the Rangers have a tough decision to make. The bullpen is one of the best in the game and, frankly, there isn’t a weak link in the bullpen right now. The Rangers will have a huge decision on who to send down when Baumler is ready. He can’t be left there indefinitely.

Last Week’s Results

Tuesday: Rangers 5, Pittsburgh 1

Wednesday: Pittsburgh 8, Rangers 4

Thursday: Rangers 6, Pittsburgh 1

Friday: Athletics 8, Rangers 1

Saturday: Rangers 4, Athletics 3

Sunday: Athletics 2, Rangers 1

This Week’s Games

Monday-Wednesday: vs. New York Yankees

Thursday: Off Day

Friday-Sunday: at Detroit