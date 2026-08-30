How Rangers Squandered Chance to Make Up Ground in AL Playoff Race

The Texas Rangers knew exactly what was at stake going into Saturday’s game with the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Houston Astros had already lost to the New York Mets. The Astros led the Rangers by two games in the American League West going into the day. The Cleveland Guardians had already lost to the Kansas City Royals. The Guardians were leading the Rangers by two games for the final AL Wild Card berth.

Texas had a chance to trim both leads with a win over Milwaukee. But the Rangers didn’t deliver.

Milwaukee’s Jackson Chourio and William Conteras each hit a home run and the Brewers won, 5-3, even though Rangers outfielder Brandon Nimmo broke out of a slump with a three-hit game, including a two-run home run.

So the Rangers got nothing out of the day — except a fourth straight loss and a change in their “magic number” to claim a playoff berth.

The Rangers’ Sputtering Playoff Chase

Texas (66-70) remain two games back of the Astros (68-68) in the AL West and two games behind the Guardians in the AL wild card race. But because Texas lost the magic numbers changed for all three teams. Remember — the magic number is the combination of wins for the team that holds the playoff berth and losses for the teams chasing them.

The Astros lost. But because the Rangers lost their magic number dropped to 25.

The Guardians lost. But because the Rangers lost their magic number dropped to 26.

The Rangers lost. Their magic number rose — yes rose — to 27.

It’s becoming harder to believe that Texas held the lead in the American League West at the start of the week. That was a one-game lead before the Rangers went to Chicago to take on the White Sox on Monday. Since Texas won the first game of that series, the Rangers have lost their last four games. Meanwhile, the Astros took two out of three from the New York Yankees and have split their first two games with the Mets. Cleveland won seven straight games before losing the first two games of its series with Kansas City.

The Rangers return home after their series with the Brewers. That could be the elixir that helps them in this race. They’ve been a much better team at home this season. But the Rangers continue to squander chances to take control of this race. The runway to take control is dwindling fast.