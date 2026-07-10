Texas Clash - What’s at Stake for Rangers and Astros During Division Duel

If there is a series that the Texas Rangers really don't want to relive this season, it would easily be the one at the end of May with their in-state rivals, where they were pummeled in the first game and eventually lost a four-game stretch three to one.

However, the Rangers are ahead of them in the playoff race as they sit above them in both the division and wild card standings. Unfortunately, the Rangers will not be putting their best foot forward in terms of starting pitching.

Jacob deGrom, Nathan Eovaldi, and MacKenzie Gore all took the hill in their series against the Los Angeles Angels, and going into Thursday night the Rangers had still not listed a starter for the following day. But Houston had, and they definitely have the upper hand.

Wyatt Langford (hamstring) activated from IL. — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) July 9, 2026

The Astros will be trotting out Hunter Brown Friday evening, and since he finally has some solid ground under his feet, is looking like the Cy Young nominee he is. Then, they will face Peter Lambert, who has been perfectly solid with a 3.26 ERA.

Those are two tough pitching matchups, but the Rangers just welcomed back with open arms,Wyatt Langford who has been mightily missed in the dugout as he just finished his second stint on the dreaded injured list this season.

Langford has a near .825 OPS on the season and was on an absolute tear the final week or so of June with three homers and nine RBI in his last seven. If they need a bat, it is his.

What the Two Teams Have Looked Like Recently

Rangers center fielder Wyatt Langford (36) and first baseman Jake Burger (21) celebrate a win | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Going into the series finale, Texas was looking at an 11-7 record since June 19, including a four-game sweep of the Toronto Blue Jays on the road. They had a lot of momentum rolling for them, which is why, before Thursday night's game, the Rangers held the bottom wild-card spot.

But Houston posted the same record during that stretch and even took down the Blue Jays, just not in the same fashion.

By the time this one comes to a close between these two, the Rangers could be further ahead of that bottom line and maybe even take down the top of the division, as the Seattle Mariners are a measly half game ahead.

With Langford back in the lineup, they have a chance to flip the script. The biggest piece will be limiting the damage, and that means intentionally walking Yordan Alvarez, as he lit them up in their last matchup.

It is very much doable for Texas to go into the break with the division, but they could also be back under .500. The time to start distancing from the mediocre mess that is the AL is in this series.