Is Rangers Magic Number to Clinch Playoffs on Verge of Turning Tragic?

There's no sugarcoating it. The Texas Rangers laid an egg in their three-game series against the Chicago White Sox.

The funny thing is the series started with so much promise. The Rangers (66-68) blew out the White Sox on Monday and set the stage to win their first road series since the end of June. But the White Sox, who lead the American League Central, turned the tables on the Rangers, piled up the runs and won the final two games of the series. The White Sox protected their AL Central lead.

Meanwhile, the Rangers not only lost their lead in the AL West, but they lost ground in the AL wild card race to Chicago's AL Central rival, the Cleveland Guardians.

When the week started the Rangers had a magic number to clinch a playoff berth. As they head to Milwaukee to begin a three-game series with the Brewers on Friday, they technically still have one. But if they keep playing this way that number is going to turn tragic.

Rangers Magic Number Update

Texas Rangers left fielder Wyatt Langford. Credit: Jim Cowsert-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Houston (67-67) took over the division lead by winning two out of three games with the New York Yankees. The Astros also own the tiebreaker over the Rangers in the AL West race by winning the season series.

Entering their series with the New York Mets on Friday the Astros have a magic number of 28 to clinch a playoff berth. That's any combination of their victories or Rangers losses.

The Rangers also have a magic number to clinch a playoff berth, which is 29. But per sportsmagicnumbers.com, Texas also has what it calls a tragic number. That is the number of losses and wins that will eliminate the Rangers from a playoff berth. Their tragic number is lower than their magic number after the trip to Chicago — 28. Until the Rangers can flip the standings on the Astros, it’s likely to stay inverted.

While the Rangers lost the lead in the division, things got worse in pursuit of the final AL wild card berth. While the Rangers are treading water, the Guardians are red hot. Cleveland has won seven straight games and eight of its last 10 as it enters a series with the Kansas City Royals this weekend.

While the Rangers scuffled, the Guardians opened a two-game lead on the Rangers for the final wild card berth. Texas still has two pathways to the postseason, but that pathway took a hit. The Rangers are the closest team in pursuit.

The Rangers have less than 30 games remaining. It’s time to hustle if they want a playoff berth.