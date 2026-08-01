Rangers Set Lineup in Attempt to Take AL West Lead Back from Astros

The Texas Rangers would rather just forget about Friday night. But there’s a constant reminder in the American League West standings.

Texas (55-55) fell to Houston (56-55), 11-2, in a game that vaulted the Astros past the Rangers in the AL West and gave them a half-game lead in the division. Plus, Houston is over .500 for the first time since early April. The Rangers know that feeling. They had a similar drought earlier this season.

Texas wants that lead back and there is only one clear path to get it this weekend. The Rangers must win both remaining games in this series. Texas will face right-hander Ronel Blanco, who has only two starts under his belt after recovering from Tommy John surgery. Texas will start Jacob deGrom, who is coming off a sharp outing against Seattle that only lasted five innings.

Rangers Lineup for Aug. 1, 2026

Texas Rangers right fielder Brandon Nimmo. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1B Joc Pederson (L)

LF Wyatt Langford

SS Corey Seager (L)

DH Brandon Nimmo (L)

CF Evan Carter (L)

3B Ezequiel Duran

RF Alejandro Osuna (L)

C Elias Diaz

2B Nicky Lopez (L)

Texas Rangers at Houston Astros

Texas Rangers pitcher Jacob deGrom. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Where: Daikin Park, Houston, Texas

Schedule, TV, Radio

Saturday: 6:10 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network, can be streamed on BZZR; Astros: Space City Home Network; Radio: Rangers: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270; Astros: KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KLTN-TUDN 102.9 FM

Starting Pitchers

Saturday: Texas RHP Jacob deGrom (7-6, 3.67) vs. Astros RHP Ronel Blanco (0-1, 8.10)

Three Rangers Matchups to Watch

Texas Rangers shortstop Ezequiel Duran and left fielder Wyatt Langford. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Joc Pederson: He’s going to play because there is a right-hander on the mound. But there’s a good reason to make sure he gets at-bats in this matchup. He’s the only Rangers hitter with a home run off Blanco. That’s in three at-bats. Pederson is slashing .254/.344/.516 with 20 home runs and 42 RBI this season. He slammed a home run and walked twice on Friday.

Wyatt Langford: No hitter in the Rangers lineup has more experience against Blanco than Langford who has a .250 average in 12 at-bats. But it’s time for him to add some run production to that history. He doesn’t have a home run and only has two RBI off Blanco in those previous meetings.

Yordan Alvarez (HOU) vs. deGrom: I mean just walk the guy intentionally four or five times at this point, right? Alvarez is a .556 lifetime hitter against deGrom with three home runs and three RBI. That’s in nine at-bats. It’s ridiculous. The likely AL MVP and potential triple crown winner is slashing .324/.436/.641 with 35 home runs and 82 RBI. He went 2-for-3 with two RBI on Friday.