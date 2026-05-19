Rangers Activate Chris Martin from IL After Busy Bullpen Night Against Rockies

The Texas Rangers will have a fresh arm in their bullpen for Tuesday’s game with the Colorado Rockies. They’ll need it.

The Rangers announced on Tuesday that they were activating right-hander Chris Martin from the 15-day IL in advance of the game. To make room for Martin, the Rangers optioned right-hander Gavin Collyer back to Triple-A Round Rock.

The moves comes as Texas had to use five relievers on Monday night after starter MacKenzie Gore left that contest after the first inning after he complained of left lat tightness. The Rangers are also using left-handed reliever Tyler Alexander as an opener for Tuesday’s game, with the intention of using starter Kumar Rocker after him.

Collyer pitched an inning on Monday and likely wouldn’t have been available.

Chris Martin Returns, Gavin Collyer Optioned

Texas Rangers pitcher Gavin Collyer. | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Martin was placed on the 15-day IL in April with a right shoulder impingement and has been on a rehab assignment for more than a week. Before the injury he was in a rut. He was 1-1 with a 7.11 ERA in 6.1 innings, as he gave up 11 hits and six runs. He struck out seven and walked none. Batters hit .393 against him.

In three minor league rehab games his numbers were worse. He had a 16.88 ERA in 2.2 innings, as he allowed eight hits and five earned runs, along with two home runs, in just 45 pitches. He admitted that his issue was with location before he went on the IL. Command may still be an issue.

Texas needs a fresh arm. This is their fifth game in six days before an off day on Thursday.

Collyer was promoted on April 15 and was a capable addition to the bullpen. In 14 games he went 1-0 with a 2.84 ERA. He allowed six hits and four earned runs in 12.2 innings, including a run in Monday’s game. He struck out 10 and walked eight, but batters hit just .143 against him. Collyer didn’t allow an earned run in his first 11 appearances.

He cannot return to the Majors for 15 days unless Texas puts a player on the injured list.

Texas has two other relievers on the 15-day IL. Luis Curvelo just started a rehab assignment at Round Rock and has pitched in two games, with his last appearance on Sunday. He has pitched just one inning but has allowed one hit and no runs.

The other is Carter Baumler who has been shut down after a setback with his right intercostal strain. He hasn’t pitched since Aprill 28.