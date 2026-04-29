How to Watch Rangers Seek to Avoid Sweep vs. Yankees: TV Channel, Stream, Radio

The Texas Rangers will try to salvage a win and avoid a sweep in the finale of their three-game series with the New York Yankees on Wednesday.

The Rangers (14-16) have lost three games in a row and are coming off a 3-2 loss to the Yankees that saw Texas squander a quality start from pitcher Jacob deGrom and went 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position.

The Yankees (10-10) are seeking a sweep before they head back to New York to begin a series with the Baltimore Orioles.

The Rangers are off on Thursday and hit the road for a six-game road trip that features an off day between series. Texas will be in Detroit from Friday-Sunday. After an off day on Monday, the Rangers will head to New York to face the Yankees again from Tuesday-Thursday.

Here is a breakdown of the game, including how to watch, the starting pitchers, injuries and other notes.

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. New York Yankees

Corey Seager erases a hit up the middle 😤 pic.twitter.com/Ltdgmtw2LO — MLB (@MLB) April 29, 2026

Time: 1:35 p.m. CT, Tuesday

Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington

TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network. Game can be streamed on Victory+; Yankees: YES

Radio: Rangers: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270

Pitching Matchup

Texas: RHP Nathan Eovaldi (2-4, 5.79) vs. Yankees: RHP Elmer Rodríguez (MLB debut)

Eovaldi is coming off one of his worst starts of the season. He threw six innings against the Athletics last week, but he allowed four home runs, including three in the first inning of the game. He gave up six hits, six earned runs and one walk against three strikeouts. He’s lost his last two starts. Before that, he won back-to-back starts, including a start against the Athletics.

His biggest issue right now is giving up home runs. Last season, he allowed 10 home runs in 22 starts. So far, he’s given up nine home runs in six starts.

Rodríguez will make his MLB debut against the Rangers. The Yankees promoted him from Triple-A after they scratched the original starter, Will Warren. Per multiple reports, New York is reshuffling its rotation and Warren is not hurt.

The 22-year-old is 1-2 with a 1.27 ERA in four games with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He’s been in pro baseball for five seasons, dating back to the 2022 season. He is New York’s No. 3 prospect per MLB Pipeline and was originally with the Boston Red Sox organization as a fourth-round pick out of Puerto Rico. Boston traded him to New York in late 2004.

Rangers Injuries

10-Day Injured List: INF Cody Freeman (lumbar stress reaction), OF Wyatt Langford (right forearm strain); 15-Day Injured List: RHP Luis Curvelo (right biceps strain), RHP Chris Martin (right shoulder impingement). RHP Carter Baumler (right intercostal strain), LHP Robert Garcia (left shoulder inflammation); 60-Day Injured List: LHP Jordan Montgomery (Tommy John surgery recovery), LHP Cody Bradford (left UCL surgery).