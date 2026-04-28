How to Watch Jacob deGrom, Rangers Face Yankees: Channel, Stream, Radio

The Texas Rangers hope to even their series with the New York Yankees when they face each other on Tuesday evening.

The Rangers (14-15) lost to the Yankees, 4-2, on Monday, as the Rangers went 1-for-5 with runners in scoring position.

The Yankees (19-10) remained in first place in the AL East and beat up the Rangers by scoring all of their runs off home runs.

The Rangers and Yankees have one more game on Wednesday afternoon before both teams leave town. Texas heads to Detroit for an off-day on Thursday and then a three-game series while the Yankees head home to host Baltimore for four games The Rangers and Yankees meet again on May 5 at Yankees Stadium for another three-game series.

Here is a breakdown of the game, including how to watch, the starting pitchers, injuries and other notes.

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. New York Yankees

New York Yankees pitcher Cam Schlittler. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Time: 7:05 p.m. CT, Tuesday

Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington

TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network. Game can be streamed on Victory+; Yankees: YES

Radio: Rangers: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270

Pitching Matchup

Texas: RHP Jacob deGrom (2-0, 2.13) vs. Yankees: RHP Cam Schlittler (3-1, 1.77)

Both pitchers are in a groove right now, though deGrom is not going as deep in games as he’d like to. But he’s won two of his last three starts, including his victory over Pittsburgh last week. He gave up five hits and one earned run in 5.2 innings, one out short of a quality start. But he struck out 10 hitters and walked only one. It was one of his most dominant and effective outings of the season. In his last three games he’s allowed two earned runs.

Schlittler was dominant in his last start against the Boston Red Sox, who just gutted its entire coaching staff last weekend. He threw eight innings, giving up four hits and one earned run. He also struck out five and walked one. That was his first victory since April 1 when he won the second of back-to-back starts. In four of his six starts he’s given up two or fewer earned runs. In the other two he’s allowed three in each game. He’s proven to be stingy.

Rangers Injuries

10-Day Injured List: INF Cody Freeman (lumbar stress reaction), OF Wyatt Langford (right forearm strain); 15-Day Injured List: RHP Luis Curvelo (right biceps strain), RHP Chris Martin (right shoulder impingement). RHP Carter Baumler (right intercostal strain), LHP Carter Baumler (left shoulder inflammation); 60-Day Injured List: LHP Jordan Montgomery (Tommy John surgery recovery), LHP Cody Bradford (left UCL surgery).