How To Watch Rangers-Yankees Opening Showdown: TV Channel, Stream, Radio

The Texas Rangers host the New York Yankees in a key three-game series that starts on Monday at Globe Life Field.

The Rangers (14-14) are trying to break the cycle of going back to the .500 mark. No team has spent more days at .500 this season than Texas. But it won’t get out of this series with a .500 record.

The Yankees (18-10) lead the AL West and come into the series having won 10 of their last 12 games. That included an eight-game winning streak with sweeps of the Kansas City Royals and the Boston Red Sox. They just took two out of three from the Houston Astros.

This won’t be the last time the Rangers and Yankees face each other, and the next meeting will come fast. After this series wraps up, the Rangers get a day off on Thursday to head to Detroit for a three-games series with the Tigers this weekend. After an off day on the following Monday, Texas goes to the Bronx to face the Yankees for three games starting on May 5.

Here is a breakdown of the game, including how to watch, the starting pitchers, injuries and other notes.

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. New York Yankees

Texas Rangers pitcher Jack Leiter. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Time: 7:05 p.m. CT, Monday

Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington

TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network. Game can be streamed on Victory+; Yankees: YES

Radio: Rangers: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270

Pitching Matchup

Texas: RHP Jack Leiter (1-1, 4.97) vs. Yankees: LHP Max Fried (3-1, 2.40)

Leiter’s last start was against Pittsburgh, and he was only able to go five innings. He allowed five hits and three earned runs. He struck out five and walked two. The right-hander hasn’t been able to crack six complete innings since his opening start of the season against Baltimore on March 30. He’s thrown 105 pitches in one start and more than 90 in two others. Length isn’t the issue right now. It’s efficiency. He must avoid the big “pitch count” inning so he can finish off the sixth and help preserve the bullpen a bit.

Fried was terrific in his last start against Boston. He went eight innings, as he allowed three hits and two walks against nine strikeouts. That was a great bounce-back from what was his worst start of the season on April 16 against the Los Angeles Angels, when he gave up three hits and five earned runs in 5.1 innings. He also walked three. Chances are the Rangers are going to get the great version of Fried.

Rangers Injuries

10-Day Injured List: INF Cody Freeman (lumbar stress reaction), OF Wyatt Langford (right forearm strain); 15-Day Injured List: RHP Luis Curvelo (right biceps strain), RHP Chris Martin (right shoulder impingement). RHP Carter Baumler (right intercostal strain), LHP Carter Baumler (left shoulder inflammation); 60-Day Injured List: LHP Jordan Montgomery (Tommy John surgery recovery), LHP Cody Bradford (left UCL surgery).