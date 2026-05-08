Rangers Positive Takeaway from Both Yankees Series Feature Nathan Eovaldi

Right now, there aren't many positives coming out of the American League, as there are only three teams with winning records, and one is not the Texas Rangers.

While that is less than ideal right now, nothing helps a team's confidence more than a couple of things:

Beating one of the best teams in baseball twice in eight days. The team's co-ace has led to both those wins after a brutal start to the season

The pair happened for the Rangers in the past eight days as they took down the New York Yankees, in Texas and New York, led by Nathan Eovaldi who was nearly perfect against the now 26-12 Yankees.

Take a bow Nate Eovaldi!



8 IP

3 H

1 ER

0 BB

8 K

101 pitches



He has a 0.60 ERA in his last two starts 🔥 pic.twitter.com/S950Fp2yqe — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) May 7, 2026

It was a rocky start to Eovadli's season as he allowed 16 hits and 11 earned runs to kick off 2026 in his first two outings.

Still, he is starting to look like the 2025 Eovaldi who pitched a jaw-dropping 1.73 ERA in 22 starts before an injury took him out of a shoulda-coulda-woulda Cy Young performance.

This is the pitcher that Texas needs to find success, and while they have their work cut out for themselves to get above .500, it will be much easier if the team can get these kinds of outings from Eovaldi.

Eovaldi in His Last Two Starts

Texas Rangers pitcher Nathan Eovaldi (17) pitches against the New York Yankees during the first inning at Globe Life Field | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

On Eovaldi's home field, or at Yankee Stadium, there should be no criticism that comes towards the 36-year-old after both of his games against the Yankees:

15 Innings Pitched

1 Earned Run

1 Walk Allowed

15 Strikeouts

7 Hits

If that wasn't impressive enough, Eovaldi threw 100+ pitches in both outings. His command was in control as more than 70% of the balls he threw were right inside the strike zone.

Take a bow Nathan Eovaldi.

Unfortunately, the uphill climb that the Rangers are facing has gotten significantly steeper as they are now set to face off with one of the best teams in baseball, the Chicago Cubs. Since Eovaldi started Wednesday, he won't take the mound against the Cubs. But he could have sparked life into his team.

Luckily, the Rangers road trip has come to a close so they will at least be on their home turf and can hopefully swing some more momentum in the ballclub's favor.

At 17-20, the Rangers are only 1.5 games back from the top of the AL West, so it only takes one good series to put them right where they want to be.