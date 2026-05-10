How to Watch Rangers Seek Mother’s Day Win over Cubs: TV Channel, Stream, Radio

The Texas Rangers ended the Chicago Cubs’ 10-game win streak on Saturday. Now, they can win the series on Sunday.

The Rangers (18-21) put together their best offensive game in several days by beating the Cubs (27-13), 6-0. Texas needed the win, as they had lost 10 of their last 15 games. While the top of the order struggled for the Rangers, the bottom did not.

Justin Foscue hit his first Major League home run, Alejandro Osuna drove in two runs, and Kyle Higashioka drove in a run. The only offense from the first four batters was Josh Jung’s solo home run.

After Sunday’s game, the Rangers will open a new series with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday at Globe Life Field. After the series ends on Wednesday, Texas has a day off on Thursday before starting a nine-game road trip at Houston. Following three games with the Astros, the Rangers head to Colorado and the Los Angeles Angels before returning home.

Here is a breakdown of the game, including how to watch, the starting pitchers, injuries and other notes.

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Chicago Cubs

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jameson Taillon. | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Time: 1:35 p.m. CT, Saturday

Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network. Game can be streamed on Victory+; Cubs: Marquee Sports

Radio: Rangers: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270

Pitching Matchup

Texas: RHP Jacob deGrom (2-2, 3.11) vs. Cubs: RHP Jameson Taillon (2-1, 4.24)

deGrom is coming off his worst start of the season against the New York Yankees earlier this week. He allowed seven hits and six earned runs in 6.1 innings, as he struck out seven and walked one. Before that, he had a brilliant April in which he allowed just four earned runs in five starts.

He has only thrown 37.2 innings so far this season, but he has struck out 47 and walked eight, one of the best ratios on the team.

Taillon absorbed a no-decision against the Cincinnati Reds earlier this week, as they gave up five hits and two earned runs in 5.2 innings. He struck out five and walked one. Before that, he claimed his second win of the season as he allowed three hits and three earned runs against the San Diego Padres on April 29.

Through seven starts he’s struck out 36 in 40.1 innings and batters are hitting .215 against him, which is tracking as a career high.

Rangers Injuries

10-Day Injured List: INF Cody Freeman (lumbar stress reaction), OF Wyatt Langford (right forearm strain); INF Josh Smith (right glute strain); 15-Day Injured List: RHP Luis Curvelo (right biceps strain), RHP Chris Martin (right shoulder impingement). RHP Carter Baumler (right intercostal strain), LHP Robert Garcia (left shoulder inflammation); 60-Day Injured List: LHP Jordan Montgomery (Tommy John surgery recovery), LHP Cody Bradford (left UCL surgery).