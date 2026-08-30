Importance of Rangers’ Three Rookie League All-Stars to Farm System Success

While the Texas Rangers are fighting for their lives in the American League playoff race, the minor league system is working to churn out talent.

The minor league system is in the final month of the season. Class-A Hickory and High-A Hub City will wrap up play on Labor Day Weekend. Double-A Frisco and Triple-A Round Rock wrap up play a couple of weeks after that.

But rookie league action ended in late July. The Rangers have affiliates in the Arizona Complex League and in the Dominican Summer League.

Three players were named rookie league all-stars recently. Two-way player Seong-Jun Kim and outfielder Jay McQueen were named to the team for their play in the Arizona Complex League, while utility player Cesar Mateo was named to the team for his play in the Dominican Summer League.

The Rangers’ Rookie League All-Stars

Congrats to TWP Seong-Jun Kim, OF Jay McQueen and UTL Cesar Mateo on being named 2026 Rookie-Level All-Stars! pic.twitter.com/GGkRLUQDV6 — Rangers Player Development (@TEXPlayerDev) August 27, 2026

Kim is one of the most intriguing prospects in the organization because he can pitch and hit and he’s being given the room to do both. After he completed his time in the ACL, he was promoted to Hickory to continue his season.

The 19-year-old from Korea signed with the Rangers as an international free agent and he’s had a fine season. At the plate he’s slashed .283/.392/.500 with seven home runs and 36 RBI. As a pitcher he is 0-1 with a 0.71 ERA in seven games, with 16 strikeouts and seven walks in 12.2 innings. He hasn’t given up a run four innings at Hickory.

Given the time to develop, Kim could become the Rangers’ version of Shohei Ohtani, who hits and pitches for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

McQueen was Texas’ 20th round pick in 2025 out of Brandon, Miss. This is his first year of professional baseball and the outfielder slashed .344/.454/.476 with four home runs and 26 RBI in 69 games this season. At 19 years old, he adds to the depth the Rangers have at outfielder in their system, led by rising star Dylan Dreiling, who could be the organization’s player of the year. Like Kim, he was promoted to Hickory and is batting .295 through 21 games.

Mateo is a 17-year-old from the Dominican Republic who signed with the Rangers as an international free agent in 2026. In the DSL he slashed .352/.467/.570 with five home runs and 33 RBI. Unlike Kim and McQueen, he wasn’t promoted. Most DSL prospects remain in the Dominican until the following season when they usually come stateside to take the next step.

But the Rangers clearly have stars developing at the lower end of their system. All three bolster the organization’s talent pipeline going in 2027.