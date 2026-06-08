Rangers Prospects Produce Combined No-Hitter at Class-A Hickory

The Texas Rangers were no hit last month by the Houston Astros. At least they got a no-hitter in the minor league system.

Last weekend four Rangers prospects combined to throw a no-hitter for the Class-A Hickory Crawdads, a game that included two draft picks from 2025, one of which was a second-round selection who is a Top 30 organization prospect per MLB Pipeline.

Along with the no-hitter, two Rangers prospects were name league players of the month at the High-A and Class-A level.

Rangers Prospect Combined No-Hitter

No-Hitter for @HickoryCrawdads!



4 pitchers combined for 0 hits and 11 strikeouts in the 5-0 win on Saturday night.



AJ Russell: 3.1 IP, 5 K

Geury Rodriguez: 1.1 IP, 1 K

J.D. McReynolds: 1.1 IP, 3 K

Jormy Nivar: 3.0 IP, 2 K pic.twitter.com/EI2px5iXnQ — Rangers Player Development (@TEXPlayerDev) June 7, 2026

The starter for the game was A.J. Russell, who was Texas’ second-round pick out of Tennessee last July. The 21-year-old is now the Rangers’ No. 3 overall prospect behind Sebastian Walcott and Caden Scarborough. Russell threw 3.1 innings and struck out five. He handed the ball to Geury Rodriguez, who threw 1.1 innings and struck out one.

From there reliever J.D. McReynolds took the ball. He is not a Top 30 prospect, but he was selected in the 10th round of last year’s draft out of Central Missouri. He was one of the best relivers in Division II and that is already starting to translate to pro baseball. He pitched 1.1 innings and struck out three.

Jormy Nivar had the hardest job of the three relievers. He had to pitch three innings ot preserve to the no-hitter. He did and he struck out two hitters.

Rangers Prospects Claim Player of Month Awards

For the first time this season, two Rangers minor league players on an MiLB player of the month award in the same month but in different leagues.

Infielder Rafe Perich was named the May player of the month in the South Atlantic League, which includes the Rangers’ High-A affiliate at Hub City. Outfielder Hector Osorio won the Carolina League player of the month award for May, which is the league that includes Texas’ Class-A affiliate in Hickory.

In May, Perlich slashed 345/.448/.747 with 10 home runs and 29 RBI. He drew more walks (15) than strikeouts (14) and led the South Atlantic League in home runs, slugging and OPS for the month. He was also in the Top 3 in RBI and batting average. He is now at Double-A Frisco.

Osorio is a Top 30 prospect in the organization and finished May with a slash of 333/.449/.598 with six home runs and 20 RBI. He also drew 15 walks in 24 games. In May he led the Carolina League in OPS and home runs. He set single-month career highs in three categories and leads the Carolina League in home runs for the season.