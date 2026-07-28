Texas Rangers MLB Trade Deadline Tracker: Rumors, Targets, Updates

The Texas Rangers entered the final week of the season before the MLB trade deadline in first place in the AL West.

That may be good enough for president of baseball operations Chris Young to wheel and deal and try to make this team good enough to hang onto the lead and play October baseball for the first time since winning the World Series in 2023.

Here, we’ll keep with all the rumors, trade targets and updates we hear from around the league leading up to the deadline, including our own content. The most recent updates will be at the top.

July 27

Bullpen Depth on the List

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brock Burke. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ESPN’s Buster Olney reported that the Rangers are interested in bullpen arms. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure that out. But, he also reported that Texas has little intention of taking on much more payroll in doing so. That makes it likely that the Rangers will be shopping on the cheap.

To that end, Inside the Rangers put together a list of five trade options that satisfy the need to take on little salary but can still help the Rangers in the bullpen.

The Corey Seager Question

Inside the Rangers put together the reasons to trade Corey Seager and the reasons not to do so. The All-Star and two-time World Series MVP is gearing up to return this week from his second back injury. He could start a rehab assignment as soon as Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News (subscription required) did a piece on the factors that could lead to the Rangers trading Seager before the deadline, even though the likelihood is low.

Can Rangers Reunite with Starter?

On Saturday, Inside the Rangers did a piece on a potential starting pitching option if Texas doesn’t get Jordan Montgomery or Cody Bradford back soon. That option is a familiar one to Rangers fans — Tyler Mahle.

He is on a one-year deal with the San Francisco Giants, who are not going to make the playoffs. That could make him available to other teams, including the Rangers. Mahle missed time due to a hamstring injury but has been otherwise healthy. He is not having the kind of year he had with Texas, though his performance has ticked up a bit.

It may be a fun talking point. Montgomery is closing in on activation, barring a setback or the Rangers having him make one more rehab start.