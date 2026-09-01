Injured Rangers Relievers Ready for Rehab but Can They Help Playoff Chase?

On Tuesday the Texas Rangers can add two players to their roster. One will likely be a pitcher. But neither will be among the two injured relievers that are set to begin an injury rehab assignment this week.

On Sunday MLB.com reported that right-hander Carter Baumler and left-hander Robert Garcia will begin rehab assignments this week in the minor leagues. Both will likely be assigned to Triple-A Round Rock.

Both have been out since April with different injuries and at one point it was unlikely that either one of them would be able to return this season. Now, with 25 games remaining in the campaign and the Rangers two games back in both the division race and the wild card race, the return of either would be welcome because Texas could use some fresh arms.

The real question is whether there is enough runway for either one of them to return in time?

The Returns of Carter Baumler and Robert Garcia

Texas Rangers pitcher Robert Garcia. Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

These rehab assignments aren't as simple as the pair going to the minor leagues to pitch and return. Granted, they don't need to be stretched out like must face a minimum of three hitters. Both are coming off significant injuries. Baumler has been slowed by a right intercostal strain since April 5 while Garcia has been dealing with left rotator cuff inflammation since late August.

Per MLB.com, Texas wants to see both progress to the point where they can pitch on back-to-back days and can throw multiple innings. So how quickly can that happen?

Baumler has been in Arizona and has thrown three or four “ups,” baseball terminology for “innings” in a rehab setting. It’s done to simulate rest between innings for pitchers coming back from injury. If he’s done that many ups on more than one occasion, Baumler has some arm strength already built up.

Garcia is coming off a live session, though MLB.com didn’t specify if that was a bullpen or a batting practice. But that left the Rangers encouraged enough to send him to rehab with Baumler at Round Rock.

It seems likely the Rangers would use both at least twice this week. The first outing would be one inning. The second could be two innings depending upon performance and recovery. Given the long layoff, Texas is unlikely to push them further than that.

The following week, the Rangers would probably try to push both to pitch on back-to-back days, likely one inning each outing. That would emulate potential workload in the Majors. That could pave the way for a call-up while Texas is on the road at Seattle.

Even if the Rangers waited until Texas returned home after the trip to Arizona and Seattle, both would be able to give the Rangers innings across their final 12 games of the season. There is a window for both to return and help the bullpen, but it's closing quickly. How they respond to rehab will be the biggest determinant to their return.