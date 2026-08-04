Hidden Reason Behind Texas Rangers’ Inactivity at MLB Trade Deadline

There were several reasons why the Texas Rangers didn’t shoot off many fireworks at the trade deadline.

The Rangers only made two deals at the deadline, including one that sent infielder Josh Smith to the Toronto Blue Jays. The team is essentially intact pre-deadline. The same lineup, the same starting rotation and just two new relievers — Chase Silseth and Adam Macko.

If Texas is going to make the playoffs this year, it will be with the team that president of baseball operations Chris Young assembled before the season with minor alterations.

As the Rangers play the San Francisco Giants in the first leg of this homestand, it became clear that there was another reason the Rangers didn’t make many moves — they may not need to, based on the updates provided by manager Skip Schumaker on Monday.

Texas Rangers Injury Updates

The Rangers may have up to three starting pitching reinforcements soon, starting with left-hander Jordan Montgomery, who threw 85 pitches and five scoreless innings for Triple-A Round Rock on Sunday as he continued his rehab assignment and recovery from Tommy John surgery.

He declared himself ready last weekend, but Texas wanted him to go on at least one more rehab starts. Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News (subscription required) reported that the organization is determining what’s next.

Based on the pitch count, he should be close to activation, which would push either Cal Quantrill or Kumar Rocker out of the rotation.

Texas is also working through what to do with left-hander Cody Bradford, who is also rehabbing an elbow injury. His latest rehab game at Round Rock went well, as he pitched four innings, giving up four hits and no runs while he struck out seven. He threw 56 pitches. McFarland reported Texas is also assessing what’s next for him.

The Rangers have been working to stretch him out as a starter, but Bradford has also been a long reliever, which could accelerate his activation if he checks all the boxes necessary.

Both could be back soon. Another, right-hander Jack Leiter, still has a ways to go. But he checked a big box on Monday.

Per McFarland, Leiter threw a live batting practice of 20 pitches. Schumaker said afterward that Leiter was hitting 98 mph on the radar gun. Leiter had ankle surgery in June to remove an extraneous bone.

Schumaker said that Leiter would probably throw another live batting practice before Texas thinks about a rehab assignment. But, because the injury was to his leg and not his arm, Schumaker said the pitcher has been able to keep his arm in shape.

The Rangers didn’t sell at the deadline. While their rotation is intact, reinforcements are coming. That could be the hidden reason Texas made the decisions it made on Monday.