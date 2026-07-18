Injured Rangers Star Progresses Toward Next Stage of Rehab Work

The frustrating recovery of a Texas Rangers superstar continued in Atlanta on Friday.

Per MLB.com’s Kennedi Landry and The Dallas Morning News’ Evan Grant (subscription required) shortstop Corey Seager was engaged in running and throwing during pre-game activities before Friday’s game. Grant described it as “straight line running.”

It’s a small step. Rangers Sports Network's Laura Stickells reported during the broadcast that Friday was the start of a seven-day progression for Seager. But it’s a step as Seager tries to recover from a second bout with a lower back injury this season.

Corey Seager’s Frustrating Season

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Seager went on the injured list before the All-Star break after he injured his back for the second time this season. He missed the entire final homestand, which saw the Rangers win four out of six games and assume first place in the American League West. In an interview before the All-Star break, he said he was frustrated not only by the injuries but also the inability to find the root cause.

Seager went on the IL with the injury for the first time in mid-May and returned in early June. During that time the Rangers were also without left fielder Wyatt Langford. He has also been on the IL twice this season and just returned from a hamstring injury last week. He was in the starting lineup on Friday and playing left field.

There was no further update on Seager’s next steps on Friday. But he’ll likely need to ramp to full baseball activities, including running the bases, throwing from his position and cage work. A live batting practice is usually the last step before either a rehab assignment or a return to the Rangers. Seager is known to not like rehab assignments but made on earlier this year at Double-A Frisco as he returned from his first time on the IL.

In between the IL stints for his back, he went on the 7-day concussion IL for more than a week after he dealt with concussion-like symptoms after a home plate collision in Kansas City.

The 32-year-old shortstop is in the middle of the worst season of his career. He’s only played in 51 games is slashing .182/.292/.374 with 10 home runs and 25 RBI. Since 2023 he has been on the injures list every year, including seeing his season end in 2024 due to a sports hernia and in 2025 due to an emergency appendectomy.

He is in the fifth year of a 10-year contract that was the biggest in franchise history. He has not played more than 123 games in any of his last four seasons in Texas after playing 151 games in his first season with the Rangers in 2022.