The Biggest Texas Rangers Surprise/Disappointments of the First Half of 2026

The Texas Rangers have had a ton of ups and downs already in the 2026 campaign; however, going into the All-Star break, the franchise sits atop the AL West division with a 49-47 record. It's been a grind for Texas to get there, but they're starting to play much better baseball.

As the second half looms around the corner, the trade deadline has to be on the front office's mind. The Rangers are in a spot to become buyers before August 3, which could be the final push to get this team back to the playoffs for the first time since winning its first World Series championship in 2023.

Along the way of the first half, there were a handful of players who stood out among the rest, both positively and negatively. But just as any good team does, the Rangers have found ways to win through the troubles they've experienced along the way.

Biggest Surprises of the First Half

1. 3B Josh Jung

Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung (6) hits a single | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This one might surprise a few people, but Josh Jung has been one of the biggest surprises this season for Texas. Since debuting in 2022, Jung has seen his fair share of ups and downs, but he's never been this locked in at the plate in a contact setting.

Jung ended the first half with a .298 batting average, which, if the season ended, would be a new career high for him. His power hasn't been there as much as in his 2023 season, but his nine long balls put him on pace to surpass his 2025 total of 14, which would be an improvement regardless.

The surprising aspect of Jung's first half is that the Rangers don't know which version of him they're going to get. His numbers across the board set him up as one of the most productive players in the lineup, and that isn't a surprise, but it's encouraging to see nonetheless.

2. LHP Jacob Latz

Texas Rangers relief pitcher Jacob Latz (67) delivers a pitch | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What a first half of 2026 for the Rangers closer Jacob Latz. Going into the season, Texas didn't know that Latz would become their biggest asset on the pitching side of things, but he's been everything any manager can ask for.

Pitching in 35 games, starting one and collecting 18 saves, Latz holds a 1.61 ERA across 44.2 innings of work. His WAR sits at 2.2, already surpassing his career high. This is the biggest surprise, and it's a pleasant one for the Rangers.

Biggest Disappointment of the First Half

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) throws to first base | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the biggest disappointments that stands out for the Rangers, unfortunately, has been shortstop Corey Seager. Seager hasn't been able to play in 150 or more games since his first year in Texas and is once again on the injured list.

Even when he was healthy, the slugger hadn't been producing at the plate, hitting .182 with 10 home runs and 25 RBIs, along with an OPS of .667.

His struggles have been enough for Bob Nightengale of USA Today to reveal that the front office could be interested in trading Seager this winter.

"His trade value has absolutely plummeted. He has been on the IL six times in the past two years, and is owed $155 million over the next five seasons," Nightengale wrote.