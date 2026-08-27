Rangers Could Get Jack Leiter Back With Surprising New Role

The Texas Rangers may soon be able to welcome Jack Leiter back from the injured list, but it could be in a role that no one saw coming when the 2026 season began.

Leiter was sidelined in June after he underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right ankle. He has now made three minor league rehab appearances. His last appearance had everyone talking.

Instead of starting on Wednesday for Triple-A Round Rock, the Rangers put the 26-year-old in the bullpen and used him as a reliever.

That could be a vision of how the team plans to use him during the final few weeks of the season.

Time is running short in the 2026 campaign, and it is entirely possible that there isn’t enough time to get a starter’s workload built back up. Bringing Leiter back as a reliever could allow the Rangers to get the talent back on the major league roster without forcing a rotation change.

For a club sitting at 66-68 just one half game back of the Houston Astros in the American League West, they are trying to maximize every available option to stay alive. Leiter in the bullpen is an interesting option.

Leiter’s Rehab Took a Turn

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jack Leiter Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The rehab assignments for Leiter started earlier this month after he spent more than two months recovering from surgery.

The second rehab start was on August 20 with Double-A Frisco. He allowed five runs, four earned over three-plus innings of work. He struck out five.

He then moved on to Triple-A Round Rock on Wednesday and only worked one inning, and that was a relief inning. He allowed two runs on three hits, including one home run and struck out one.

The stats and results are not impressive by any means, but in rehab, that is not always what is most important. Texas needs to know that Leiter is healthy enough to pitch at full intensity and is capable of handling whatever the Rangers see as his role.

Using him for just one inning could have offered a clue about what that might be.

Bullpen Could Provide Fast Track

Texas Rangers Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Throughout Leiter’s career, he has worked almost exclusively as a starter, but the circumstances surrounding him have changed.

Jacob deGrom is back in the Rangers rotation after he dealt with right triceps fatigue earlier this month. Texas also activated Jakob Junis to get another experienced pitching option.

Nathan Eovaldi remains on the injured list with right elbow inflammation, so Texas isn’t just flush with rotation depth. But, trying to build Leiter back to 90 to 100 pitches would take valuable time this team might not have.

The bullpen role offers an option.

If working shorter outings and throwing fewer pitches is what works for now, the team needs to maximize his available effectiveness. Given that he is a starter who is used to going longer, Texas could also use him for multiple innings rather than a traditional one-inning relief pitcher.

Of course, this wouldn’t necessarily represent a permanent change, just something to get through the year, and his talent back on the field.

Rangers Waiting on Reinforcements

Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Leiter isn’t the only Ranger player to watch in the near future.

Josh Jung is working his way back from a left calf strain that has kept him out since July. The third baseman finally began jogging again on August 18, along with some defensive drills. A recent MRI showed that the injury wasn’t completely healed yet, so the exact timeline of his return is unclear.

When he does come back there will be a significant effect on the lineup.

Before his injury, Jung was batting .294 with a .361 on-base percentage and a .441 slugging percentage. Those numbers make him one of Texas’ most consistent contributors on offense.

Danny Jansen made his return from the IL to go back to catching duties, but Kyle Higasioka is still out with a right flexor strain.