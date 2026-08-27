Three Role Players Who Have Helped Keep Rangers in Playoff Chase

The Texas Rangers entered Wednesday's action one game under .500. So, what else is new? The Rangers have been flirting with .500 all season.

But the point is that in late August is that Texas is in a playoff chase. The Rangers can win the American League West or claim the final wild card berth. It may not look pretty, but Texas hasn't been to the playoffs since it made the World Series in 2023, and the fans are getting a little restless.

It's been a challenging campaign for Texas as they've lost shortstop Corey Seager and outfielder Wyatt Langford for significant stretches of the season. In the rotation the Rangers are without Jack Leiter and Nathan Eovaldi. Jacob deGrom is fighting a hip and glute injury not to mention some triceps fatigue.

Former Rangers manager Bruce Bochy used to say that you need a few surprises if you're going to do something special. And if the Rangers get to the playoffs, these three relative journeymen will have helped keep them in the race.

RHP Cal Quantrill

Texas Rangers pitcher Cal Quantrill. Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's easy to forget that Quantrill was just a non-roster invitee to spring training when you look at his numbers. He didn't make the opening day roster and was called up in mid-April to be a middle reliever. The Rangers needed him to eat innings. Now he's become as indispensable to the pitching staff as Jacob Latz became last season.

The 31-year-old right-hander is 6-4 with a 2.90 ERA and hasn’t allowed a run in his last two starts in place of the injured Leiter. He’s picked up the rotation and made it easier for the Rangers to not push Leiter back from ankle surgery, which has kept him out for two months. When he returns, he may be in Quantrill’s old role — middle reliever.

C Elias Diaz

Texas Rangers catcher Elias Díaz. Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Diaz played a handful of games for Kansas City before the Royals designated him for assignment. Texas signed into a minor league deal and then selected his contract a few days later when they lost Danny Jansen to a forearm injury. It took Jansen more than two months to recover. Meanwhile, Diaz became a godsend behind the plate.

He was an immediate defensive boost and put together a solid offensive season, as he was slashing .228/.255/.359 with four home runs and 17 RBI entering Wednesday’s game. He became even more important when the Rangers lost Kyle Higashioka after the All-Star break. Jansen is back, but Diaz has earned the right to be in a tandem with Jansen, for the rest of this season if Higashioka is unable to return.

INF Nicky Lopez

Texas Rangers second baseman Nicky Lopez. Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lopez isn't getting as much playing time as he was and isn't quite as productive at the plate. But there was a time in June and July when the veteran infielder was indispensable as the Rangers tried navigating life without Seager. In those two months Lopez was an absolute workhorse for the Rangers.

Lopez is slashing .269/.308/.310 with one home run and 22 RBI with Texas. Like Diaz, he was an addition during the season after the Chicago Cubs DFA’ed him. He’s a great lefty-on-lefty matchup in the batting order and can play both defensive middle infield positions, freeing up the versatile Ezequiel Duran to play elsewhere when needed.

Josh Jung’s injury and Seager’s return has squeezed Lopez out of playing time. But the Rangers won't be releasing him anytime soon. He's too valuable to their playoff stretch.