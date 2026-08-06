Logan O’Hoppe Eager for Fresh Start After Trade to Rangers

Talent development isn't linear in Major League Baseball. That includes players who have reached the Major League level.

In 2022 Logan O’Hoppe was one of the prized catching prospects in baseball. He was the centerpiece of a trade that shipped him to the Los Angeles Angels from Philadelphia for outfielder Brandon Marsh. The Phillies needed outfield help with the deadline while the Angels needed a catcher of the future.

And for a while, it looked like the Angels had found their guy.

But after nearly two years of sluggish offense, he was part of a deal last week that sent him and reliever Chase Silseth to the Texas Rangers for a 19-year-old infielder named Angel Arredondo, a player that only the wonkiest of Rangers prospect watchers knew.

The Rangers didn't even bring O’Hoppe to Arlington. Immediately after the trade they optioned him to Triple-A Round Rock. After nearly a week in the minors, he’s in a reflective mood.

Logan O’Hoppe on His Trade to Texas

Los Angeles Angels catcher Logan O'Hoppe. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

O’Hoppe did a phone interview with Sam Blum, who covered the Angels for The Athletic (subscription required) for several years.

During the interview, O’Hoppe said he assumed that the Rangers would option him to Triple-A after the trade. He also said that he had been worried Angels might option him in the weeks leading up to the trade.

He said he's already had conversations with the Rangers organization about their plan for him and how to improve aspects of his game that have eroded the past couple of years.

There's no guarantee he'll join the Rangers this season and there’s little chance he’ll be with the Rangers next week when they head to Anaheim to face the Angels.

But he said he wants to win and he wants to win in Texas. His experience with the Angels informs some of what he hopes to do next.

“Playing in the big leagues isn’t everything anymore. It’s winning at that level, and that’s what I want to do. I want to do it (in Texas). I saw some examples of how not to get it done,” he said. “I tried and failed to turn it around (in Anaheim, Calif.). … I view myself as a winning person and someone that brings a lot to the table and does things the right way.”

He’ll get a chance to prove that with the Express. For now, the Rangers are covered at catcher with Elias Diaz and Austin Wynns, with the potential for Kyle Higashioka to return from injury. The only Texas catcher under contract next season is Danny Jansen, which means the Rangers need this to work.

His first full season in the Majors in 2024 saw him slash .244/.303/.409 with 20 home runs and 56 RBI. But he’s been unable to build on that since. Starting in 2025 he’s slashed .212/.262/.344 with 23 home runs and 66 RBI. Texas hopes to turn that around in 2027.

Both sides hope it’s the fresh start that he needs.