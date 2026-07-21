Rangers Select Marco Gonzales, Place Kyle Higashioka on Injured List

The Texas Rangers made significant moves to their Major League roster on Tuesday, one of which could have starting rotation implications.

The Rangers selected the contract of veteran Major League starter Marco Gonzales on Tuesday, just an hour before their game with the Chicago White Sox. The left-hander has pitched in 170 MLB games, with 162 starts, which could make him a candidate to start on Wednesday against the White Sox.

That is supposed to be Cal Quantrill’s spot in the rotation, who took the place of Jack Leiter after he underwent ankle surgery in June. The Rangers signed Gonzales to a minor league deal around the same time. Because of that, the Rangers had to make a 40-man move.

The Rangers made four other moves but didn’t release any players. Texas placed catcher Kyle Higashioka on the 10-day injured list and pitcher Jose Corniell on the 15-day injured list. The Rangers also moved pitcher Jalen Beeks to the 60-day IL as he is out for the season.

To give the Rangers a back-up catcher they selected the contract of Austin Wynns from Round Rock.

Marco Gonzales’ MLB Career

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Marco Gonzales. | USA TODAY Sports

Since joining the Rangers last month, Gonzales is 1-0 with an 8.64 ERA in four starts at Triple-A Round Rock. He has seven strikeouts and five walks in 16.2 innings. Batters are hitting .338 against him.

Gonzales has a 66-50 record as a Major League starter but has not pitched in the Majors since 2024 with the Pittsburgh Pirates. He has a 4.16 ERA with 688 strikeouts and 249 walks in 926.2 innings.

Quantrill was signed before spring training to a minor league deal and joined the Rangers as a long reliever in April after missing out on the opening day roster. He’s been increasing ineffective as a spot starter for Leiter and is 0-2 with a 5.70 ERA in his last seven games, with five of those being starts.

In his last start against Atlanta on Friday, he gave up 11 hits and six earned runs in four innings as he struck out three and walked one.

Wynns joined the Rangers on a minor league deal on June 23 and until Higashioka — or Danny Jansen — is healthy he will be the backup to Elias Diaz. He’s played in 299 MLB games across eight seasons and was with both the Athletics and Atlanta earlier this season. He has a career slash of .228/.273/.342 with 19 home runs and 84 RBI.