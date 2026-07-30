Rangers Acquire Angels’ Logan O’Hoppe, Chase Silseth in Trade Deadline Move

The Texas Rangers need bullpen help and they needed catching help. They acquired both on Wednesday.

The Rangers and Angels announced that Texas received right-handed pitcher Chase Silseth and catcher Logan O’Hoppe for Rangers infield prospect Angel Arredondo.

The trade is the first significant move the Rangers have made this week with the trade deadline set for 5 p.m. central on Monday.

Rangers Made First Deadline Trade

The Rangers have made pursuing bullpen help a priority in the days leading up to the deadline. Silseth should bring some heft to the bullpen and allow the Rangers to option one of their rookies to the minor leagues.

Silseth is in the middle of one of his best seasons. He has pitched in 47 games and has an ERA of 2.72 with a 3-2 record. He has nine holds but has failed to convert a save in three chances. He has 48 strikeouts, 22 walks and is allowing batters to hit .230 against him in 39.2 innings.

Before the trade, he spent his entire career with the Angels, breaking into the Majors in 2022. He has a 8-7 with a 4.12 ERA in 82 games, with 17 starts. He was the Angels’ 11th round pick in 2021 out of Arizona. He made his MLB debut in less than a year.

O’Hoppe was one of the top catching prospects in baseball when the Angels acquired him from the Philadelphia Phillies in a deadline deal in 2022. He was promoted later that season and has been part of the MLB roster ever since. His bat has been below average with a slash of .227/.283/.388 with 57 home runs and 153 RBI.

Per Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News (subscription required), O’Hoppe will report to Triple-A Round Rock. So he won’t immediately disrupt the current rotation of Elias Diaz and Austin Wynns. They are the current starters because both Danny Jansen and Kyle Higashioka are on the injured list.

O’Hoppe gives the Rangers a controllable catcher for the next few years who has Major League experience.

Arredondo, a native of Mexico, has been in the Rangers’ system for three years. The 19-year-old joined the organization in 2024 as an international free agent. In 162 minor league games he has a slash of .244/.385/.357 with nine home runs and 74 RBI. He was at Class-A Hickory before the trade and will likelhy report to the Angels’ Class-A affiliate.