Rangers Lineup vs Athletics: Kyle Higashioka Gets Start for Key Reason

The AL West lead is on the line when the Texas Rangers host the Athletics for a three-game series that starts on Friday at Globe Life Field.

First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. On paper, it’s an even matchup. The Rangers (13-12) and the Athletics (13-12) have the same record and a 1.5 game cushion on the Los Angeles Angels (12-14). Texas won its last game while the Athletics lost their last game. Both teams have won five of their last 10 games.

It doesn’t get much more even than that. The Seattle Mariners (11-15) are 2.5 games back while the Houston Astros (10-16) are 3.5 games back. By Sunday, either the Rangers or the Athletics will be leading the division.

The two teams met last week on the Rangers’ 10-day, 10-game road trip and split a four-game series in Sacramento. The winner of the series will have a 4-3 lead in the season series with six more games remaining.

Plus, the Rangers will be wearing their new Rangers City Connect jerseys in a game for the first time on Friday.

Rangers Lineup vs. Athletics on April 24

Texas Rangers right fielder Brandon Nimmo. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

RF Brandon Nimmo (L)

DH Joc Pederson (L)

SS Corey Seager (L)

1B Jake Burger

3B Josh Jung

CF Evan Carter (L)

C Kyle Higashioka

2B Josh Smith (L)

LF Alejandro Osuna (L)

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

This is how the Rangers have handled left field since Wyatt Langford went on the injured list on Wednesday. Ezequiel Duran took left field for Wednesday’s game and Alejandro Osuna took left field on Thursday.

It’s a bit of a surprise that Osuna gets the start for a second straight day, even though it’s a left-handed hitter on a right-handed pitcher. But Osuna has never faced Athletics starter Luis Severino and Duran is batting .333 against him. That’s certainly something to watch.

Meanwhile, Higashioka gets a start for a clear reason — he has a .667 batting average against Severino. Burger has four career home runs and a .368 average against him. The first baseman could be in for a big night. Pederson (.455 batting average) also has a good history against Severino and is batting second for the second straight game.

Texas was batting .200 at home when they arrived back from their road trip and after taking two of three from the Pittsburgh Pirates that slash has improved to .220/.290/.347. A 20-point improvement in three games is nothing to dismiss for an offense that managed a sweep of the Seattle Mariners in the last homestand even though it only scored eight runs.