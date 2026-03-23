Brandon Nimmo Changed the Narrative Surrounding Rangers in Spring Training

One thing that Brandon Nimmo lamented after his trade was the new house he and his wife had built near the New York Mets’ spring training site in Port St. Lucie, Fla.

He meant it as a party house of sorts, a place to host teammates during spring training to help aid in team bonding and prepare for the season. It was also meant to be he and his wife’s offseason home.

The trade required adjustment, not just by Nimmo to the Rangers but the Rangers to Nimmo. He said early in spring training that he wanted to lead, but he wanted to listen first. He wanted to gain trust. Only then, could he be a leader on the team.

By the end of spring training, Nimmo has changed the narrative surrounding the Rangers by being himself.

How Brandon Nimmo Changed Rangers Narrative

The trade cost the Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien. In January, the New York Post (subscription required) wrote a piece that said the trade happened, in part, because of a rift between Semien and shortstop Corey Seager. The slugger brushed away the report, saying he and Semien had no issues.

Nimmo walked into that potential hornet’s nest and didn’t engage with it. But he did little things to ingratiate himself to teammates and fans. He allowed himself to be mic’d up during an early spring training workout.

He took part in a golf cart interview with Rangers Sports Network that had him answering questions as he and reporter Laura Stickells spun around the spring training complex. He accepted a newer role, right field, with no complaint.

He also let cameras tag along as he gifted outfielder Michael Helman with a Rolex watch in return for the youngster giving Nimmo his requested jersey number, No. 24.

It’s clear his low-key personality, as least in spring training, has rubbed off on teammates. Nimmo has this habit of sprinting to first base after a walk. He’s had that habit since he was a kid. When Seager drew a walk during an early spring training game, he mimicked Nimmo’s habit with a wink and a nod.

It’s the sort of levity that was in shorter supply in last year’s clubhouse, a grind of a campaign that ended with an 81-81 record.

Nimmo is with the Rangers to help improve the team’s on-base percentage and to add to a roster of hitters the organization wants to be able to do different things at the plate. But he’s also helped subtly shift the clubhouse’s personality in a way that should benefit it during the grind of a 162-game season.