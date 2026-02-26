Breaking Down the Managerial Edge an MLB Analyst Credits to Skip Schumaker

Earlier this offseason, the Texas Rangers hired former Miami Marlins manager Skip Schumaker to help lead the way for the Rangers to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2023. Schumaker has had a short stint as an MLB manager, but has taken on the role terrifically.

Before Schumaker was with Texas, he led the Marlins to the playoffs during his tenure with the franchise. He was named Manager of the Year for his efforts between 2023 and 2024, after his first season, when he guided Miami to an 84-78 record and a Wild Card Series appearance.

Now taking over the role as the Rangers manager, Schumaker looks to carry his success in Miami over to Texas and get this Rangers squad back on track as a feared American League threat.

The Key Advantage of Skip as Manager

Texas Rangers manager Skip Schumaker speaks with the media during the 2025 MLB Winter Meetings. | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

The advantages of having Schumaker as manager speak for themselves, but MLB analyst Tim Kurkjian revealed what might stand out the most.

"He played," Kurkjian told 105.3 The Fan. "That's important these days because not everyone who's teaching how to play the game actually played on the big league level. He's a really smart guy; he has failed and succeeded, which means he's going to understand what everyone's going through."

Schumaker was a career .278 hitter and a part of the 2011 St. Louis Cardinals World Series-winning roster. In 2011, Schumaker hit .283 with two home runs, 19 doubles and had an OPS+ of 91. He might not have been the flashiest of players, but he's been through it all at the MLB level.

"He's going to understand the mindset of the bench player and the everyday player," Kurkjian said.

Texas Rangers Manager Skip Schumaker during media day. | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

For a Rangers team that hasn't reached the top of the mountain or returned to the dance since winning their first World Series championship in 2023, Schumaker feels like the perfect fit as manager to help get this franchise back on track.

The AL West will have some of the biggest competition in the MLB this season, between the Rangers, the Seattle Mariners and the Houston Astros. The Athletics and the Los Angeles Angels could also pose issues if taken lightly. But for Schumaker, his mindset is to win and plow through adversity.

“His perspective, his wisdom, he was around and available a lot. I think we probably talked to him every few days, if not daily, throughout the course of the year and bounced ideas off him and [got] his perspective," President of Baseball Operations Chris Young said.