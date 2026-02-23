Skip Schumaker's Experience Informs Advice to Rangers' Cody Freeman After Injury

SURPRISE, Ariz. — Skip Schumaker played his Major League career as “the 25th man,” in his own words.

The former infielder and outfielder squeezed out a 10-year career on baseball’s fringes, a utility player who knew every spring training he had to go get his roster spot. He made himself valuable enough to play for three different teams and win a World Series ring with the St. Louis Cardinals.

So, he knows how Cody Freeman feels. The Rangers infielder will miss the next four to six weeks after suffering a lumbar stress reaction in his back. It will likely keep him off the opening day roster. Schumaker has been there twice.

Skip Schumaker on Cody Freeman’s Next Steps

Texas Rangers manager Skip Schumaker. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

In one spring training, Schumaker said he sprained his left ankle sliding into a bag. That delayed his ramp-up. Then, in 2012, after St. Louis won the World Series and he signed a two-year deal with the team, he “blew out” his oblique and missed nearly two months.

Schumaker has repeatedly said there is so much emphasis on making the opening day roster that an injury like Freeman’s can leave a player crestfallen. He said Freeman took the news hard on Saturday. But, on Sunday, he said the old Cody Freeman was back — energetic, a smile on his face and looking forward instead of looking back.

His best advice to Freeman was to use the time as he did when he was hurt.

“He can utilize this time and watch the really good players and how they go about their business for the first time in his career,” Schumaker said. “He can take a step back instead of fighting for his life trying to make a team.”

Schumaker said he did that and it gave him a chance to watch players like Albert Pujols and apply what he saw to his game, even though he’ll admit he wasn’t nearly as talented as the future Hall of Fame slugger.

“As soon as I realized that it really helped me,” he said. “So, I started creating my own routine based on what these really good players were doing, and it helped in moving my career forward. I’m hoping that’s what he does.”

Freeman was one of several players competing to replace Marcus Semien at second base. If he was unable to win that job, he was a candidate to claim one of the final bench roles on the team. He was expected to get playing time in the outfield, too.

Freeman made his MLB debut last season and played in 36 games with a slash of .228/.258/.342 with three home runs and 15 RBI. He was also the 2025 Rangers minor league player of the year after he slashed .336/.382/.549 with 19 home runs and 71 RBI in 97 games at Triple-A Round Rock.