Rangers Star Infielder Jumps into Top 30 of MLB Player Rankings

Over the last several days, MLB Network has been unveiling its list of the current top 100 players entering the 2026 season. Before Monday, the Texas Rangers had three representatives, with Wyatt Langford at No. 69, Nathan Eovaldi at No. 64, and Jacob deGrom at No. 50.

These three players were clearly the best in Texas last season. The offense faltered all year, but the pitching staff was able to keep the Rangers afloat until they were eventually eliminated from playoff contention.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

There was one more player fans were waiting to see where he placed in the top 100.

Corey Seager Places in the Top 30 MLB Players

Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Shortstop Corey Seager is one of the best offensive players in the league, and this year he finds himself at No. 27. He drops 10 spots from last season after a down performance at the plate for his standards.

Seager battled injuries in 2025, playing in 102 games, the fewest since he joined Texas in 2022. He slashed .271/.373/.487 with 21 home runs and 50 RBIs. Notably, his on-base percentage and walk numbers were solid.

Where Seager took a big leap was on the defensive end. He finished as a Gold Glove finalist at shortstop. Among A.L. shortstops with 800+ innings played, Seager's .988 fielding percentage was the highest, as he committed four errors in 340 chances.

Seager Will Have to Lead a Potential Offensive Resurgence

Last year's offense in Arlington was simply unacceptable. The Rangers found themselves in several one-run contests, but couldn't come out on top because the bats failed to string together enough hits. Seager is not excluded from the blame. Many of his offensive numbers in 2025 were the lowest in his Texas tenure.

Texas moved on from multiple contributors from its World Series team in 2023. Adolis Garcia, Jonah Heim, and Marcus Semien were all shipped out in an effort to retool the offense. Trade rumors around Seager have quickly died down, but his production has to improve, or trade talks could quickly revamp if the Rangers aren't competitive.

If this offense is going to bounce back, Seager and Langford have to be at the forefront. There must be consistency at the top, and both players have proven so. Along with Brandon Nimmo, manager Skip Schumaker should be able to depend on their production.

There is no doubt Seager is one of the elite players in this game. He isn't the most outspoken guy in the clubhouse, but his performance on the field can do the talking. If the Rangers want a successful season, they may have to lean on their superstar to do some of the heavy lifting.

Recommended Articles