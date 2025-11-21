Could Orioles Zach Eflin Land on Rangers Opening Day Starting Rotation?

If there's anything that the Texas Rangers have made clear during this offseason, it's that they're looking to trim their payroll. With that being said, they still have some room to shake things up and add new players to their roster.

This was not the most desirable season for the franchise, but with careful decisions and potential moves being made, the Rangers could set themselves up for success in 2026. The offseason is filled with action right now, resulting in bold predictions across the board.

The latest of those predictions involves the Opening Day starting rotation. Although these predictions seem far too early, it never hurts to consider the possibilities. For Texas, what could this look like?

Is Eflin the Missing Piece?

In a recent Opening Day starting rotation prediction designed by Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report, the Rangers could have a new face on their roster — 31-year-old pitcher Zach Eflin, who just wrapped up his 2025 campaign with the Baltimore Orioles. This past year, he recorded a 5.93 ERA across 71.1 innings pitched with 50 strikeouts.

Prior to his Orioles era, he played for the Tampa Bay Rays for a short stint, but his career began with the Philadelphia Phillies when he made his debut on June 14, 2016.

Now, Eflin has found himself in a flurry of predictions, this time ending up on Reuter's starting rotation projection. Reuter predicts that Texas could open with the following rotation come March:

1. RHP Jacob deGrom

2. RHP Nathan Eovaldi

3. RHP Jack Leiter

4. RHP Zach Eflin

5. RHP Kumar Rocker

Along with his starting rotation, he notes that two additional internal candidates could make the list, including southpaw Jacob Latz and right-hander José Corniell. Of course, the standout name on the rotation is Eflin, but this is all hypothetical.

Reuter stated, "A workhorse veteran such as Zach Eflin could be a nice final piece that comes at a reasonable price and offers a bit of upside."

Eflin heading to the Rangers is not the most pressing topic when compared to other teams that he could land with, but it is still a possibility. Reuter's prediction largely depends on how the offseason plays out, but things could get interesting very quickly down in Texas.

As the offseason continues to unfold, rumors will continue to circulate around the Major Leagues, and the Rangers will inevitably be involved in them.

