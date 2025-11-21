What Do Rangers Need for New Manager Skip Schumaker To Succeed?

The Texas Rangers have regressed since winning the 2023 World Series, missing the playoffs in each of the last two seasons despite having talented rosters. They play in a tough division, but they've still underperformed relative to expectations.

The Rangers are hoping a new manager can give them a boost after hiring Skip Schumaker to replace Bruce Bochy. Schumaker is 25 years younger than Bochy and won 2023 NL Manager of the Year with the Miami Marlins, so hopefully he understands the modern game better and will have an easier time connecting with players.

Bringing in Schumaker could help, but what does Texas need to do this offseason to help him succeed in his new role?

Can Rangers' Offense Bounce Back?

The Rangers' offense was a massive disappointment in 2025, ranking 22nd in MLB in scoring at 4.22 runs per game. The team also ranked 26th in batting average, 26th in OBP and 26th in slugging percentage, so it's not surprising they struggled to score runs.

Texas' lineup had a few bright spots in Corey Seager and Wyatt Langford, but most of the players around them struggled or missed time with injuries. Joc Pederson, Jonah Heim, Adolis Garcia and others simply didn't play up to their talent level.

What additions do the Rangers need to make ahead of their first season under manager Skip Schumaker? pic.twitter.com/K4GCh1HtNa — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 20, 2025

"It was a wonky year, and the offense was pathetic," Harold Reynolds said Thursday on MLB Network. "When you have that bad of an offense, it affects everything."

Most of the Rangers' regular position players will be in their 30s next year, so betting on them all to bounce back is risky. There's a good chance several of them will continue to decline or battle injuries.

Accordingly, Texas may want to consider shipping out some of its veterans this winter while they still have some trade value. The club is reportedly considering dealing Corey Seager this offseason, and others may need to go as well, especially if it clears up space to bring in someone like Pete Alonso.

Find a Legit Closer

The Rangers have a good rotation and a strong pitching staff in general, but they desperately need a proven closer after posting the sixth-lowest save percentage in baseball last year.

Raisel Iglesias is already off the market after re-signing with the Atlanta Braves, but Texas could still target someone like Devin Williams, Ryan Helsley or Robert Suarez in free agency.

The Rangers went 21-29 in one-run games last season, so getting a proven closer and retooling the offense could go a long way towards helping them win some of those close games and contend for a playoff spot next year.

