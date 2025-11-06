Could This Rangers Pitching Prospect Become Next Year's Trey Yesavage?
Toronto Blue Jays right handed pitcher Trey Yesavage had an unprecedented 2025 season, making a meteoric rise from the lower levels of the minor leagues, to the Major Leagues to help anchor the Blue Jays starting rotation in their legendary postseason run.
When it was all said and done, Yesavage would not walk away a World Series champion but would end up recording quite the resume in just his first season in professional baseball. He’d start in Single-A Dunedin, and would end toeing the rubber in the Fall Classic.
A rise like Yesavage’s from the draft straight to the Major Leagues is rare. However, it’s worth looking into some names from this most recent draft class that could possibly do the same. MLB Pipeline gave out some potential names, with Texas Rangers AJ Russell being on the list.
Meet Rangers Prospect A.J. Russell
Russell was taken in the second round of the 2025 MLB draft by the Rangers. The 6-foot-6 right hander spent three seasons at Tennessee before going into the draft as MLB Pipeline's No. 70 overall ranked prospect in the class.
The 21-year-old has received high praise for his devastating fastball that excels at limiting contact. There is the possibility of the fastball topping out on the 80-grade scale but for now, it sits with a 70-grade on MLB Pipeline.
He’s also received a 55-grade on his slider, an above average grade, proving he has more than one above average offering in his arsenal. He made 11 career starts for the Volunteers, being mainly a bullpen arm in his first season.
He managed to hold a career 2.70 ERA in 42 career appearances, with a 1.00 WHIP, and 13.4 K/9. When comparing Yesavage’s college numbers, Russell’s are incredibly similar, with his K/9 only being 0.2 off of Yesavage’s 13.6, and his ERA being 0.12 points off of Yesavage’s 2.58.
While the odds of making a similar rise are likely low, it’s not completely out of the question with Russell’s situation. If he can hold his own during the start of the season, he can attempt to carry his momentum throughout each level like Yesavage did.
If Russell was to make the rise to the Major Leagues in his first professional season like Yesavage, a late-season debut is the far likeliest situation for a new pitcher. He'll need starts or appearances at every level.
For a team like the Rangers with a lot of star-power, utilizing a top of the system arm for a potential postseason push is certainly a possibility.