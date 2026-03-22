Key Roles the Texas Rangers Quietly Locked in This Spring

The Texas Rangers return from Surprise, Ariz., and spring training for two more exhibition games on Monday and Tuesday against Kansas City.

From there, it’s a plane trip to Philadelphia for the opening day game with the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday. Texas will carry 26 players with them and start the season, it hopes, with a win.

Many roles have been defined during spring training. But here are three roles that have been quietly defined during spring training.

Ezequiel Duran, Utility Infielder

Texas Rangers shortstop Ezequiel Duran. | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Some Rangers fans are done with him. He’s provided solid offense when he’s had a defined role and a set position every day. But, unlike Josh Smith, he’s not excelled in that utility role as a hitter. He’s done everything asked of him and can play seven different positions. Smith emerged as a better hitter in the role in 2024. But, with Smith set to the everyday second baseman, Duran must step up.

In spring training, he responded with a bat that slashed .293/.408/.585 with three home runs and 10 RBI. He played multiple positions and all but solidified his role. Rangers manager Skip Schumaker hasn’t announced who has made the team. But as contenders have been sent back to minor league camp, Duran’s spot on the opening day roster is all but certain.

Tyler Alexander, Multi-Inning Reliever

Texas Rangers pitcher Tyler Alexander. | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

When a player signs a Major League deal, the expectation is that he’ll make the team. For Alexander, it was a homecoming. He played his college baseball at TCU. He was brought in to solidify the bullpen in a particular way, as a left-hander who could throw multiple innings. He’s established himself about as quietly as any reliever in camp.

He’s delivered quality work. In five games he went 1-1 with a 2.70 ERA. He struck out seven and walked four. He gave up eight hits and three earned runs. Batters hit .216 against him. He’s been a part-time starter in his career that helps him eat up multiple innings in an outing. With him on the roster, the Rangers have three multi-inning relievers, along with Jacob Latz and Cole Winn. This assumes Latz isn’t the fifth starter.

Sam Haggerty, Utility Outfielder

Texas Rangers center fielder Sam Haggerty. | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

Haggerty has been so good in camp that he’s probably not being talked about enough. He wrapped up spring training with a slash of .316/.469/.474 with a home run and eight RBI. He proved he could play second base in a pinch. But his value is being able to play all three outfield positions and, as a switch-hitter, he’s a harder player to bench.

He showed his value last season when he played for an injured Evan Carter in center field. Texas hopes that Carter will be able to hit left-handed pitching better this season. if he can’t, then Haggerty making the team is important because he batted .317 against left-handers. It makes him a great pinch-hit option late in games and his defense is not a liability.