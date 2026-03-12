How Cal Quantrill Bolstered Rangers Roster Case with Huge WBC Victory

The Texas Rangers have a starting rotation that is basically set. There's room for one more starter, and so far in spring training that competition has boiled down to Kumar Rocker and Jacob Latz.

In the background has been non-roster invitee Cal Quantrill, and for more than a week he’s been out of sight. At the beginning of March, the journeyman starter left camp to join Team Canada for the World Baseball Classic.

Rangers manager Skip Schumaker said early in spring training that the organization would use how these players performed in the WBC to evaluate their readiness for opening day and the 26-man roster. Quantrill gave his team plenty to think about after his start for Canada in their finale in WBC pool play.

Cal Quantrill’s Clutch Canada Start

What a performance by

Team Canada 🇨🇦 starter

Cal Quantrill

5IP, 2H, R, 0ER, BB, 5K

67/43 for strikes #WorldBaseballClassic@baseballcanada pic.twitter.com/T7I1PZnxdc — Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) March 11, 2026

Team Canada needed a victory over Cuba on Wednesday in pool play to advance to the WBC quarterfinals for the first time in their country's history. Quantrill drew the start and he threw an absolute gem to help propel his team into the round of eight.

In five innings against Cuba, he allowed two hits, one unearned run and one walk. He struck out five. He threw 67 pitches, 43 of which were for strikes. Canada won, 7-2. He left the game to a round of applause and high fives from his teammates in the dugout.

Quantrill's pitch count is notable. Throwing 67 pitches is more than either Rocker or Latz has thrown in a single appearance so far in spring training. It may show that Quantrill was able to stretch himself out further while he was away from the Rangers preparing for his start.

The assumption is that he will stay with his team through the WBC. He won't be available to pitch in Team Canada’s quarterfinal, which comes up later this week. But, when it comes to making history, he’s already done his job.

Quantrill made two spring training appearances with the Rangers before he left camp. He went 1-1 with a 15.75 ERA in four innings, as he allowed 12 hits and seven earned runs. He struck out one and walked two. It’s safe to say he’s sharpened up. From that standpoint, it’s an eye-opening performance that Rangers coaches and front office staff will have to evaluate.

He made his MLB debut in 2019 with the San Diego Padres and has a career record of 47-46 with a 4.35 ERA. He went 4-12 last season with the Miami Marlins and the Atlanta Braves.