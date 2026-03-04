How to Watch Rangers Players in World Baseball Classic Pool Play Games

The Texas Rangers continue their spring training in Surprise, Ariz., but several of their players are playing in the World Baseball Classic.

Seven are participating in the tournament, with the highest concentration of players on Team Mexico, featuring pitcher Robert Garcia and outfielder Alejandro Osuna. Their absence creates more playing time for other players. But it also means the pair won’t be in camp to help secure potential opening day jobs. Texas will have to evaluate their progress from afar.

For the next week, participants will be in pool play action, where five teams will play one another in a round robin format. The top two teams in each pool will advance out of pool play and into quarterfinal action, which is single elimination.

Pool play action is taking place around the world, with sites in the United States in Miami and Houston, and overseas in San Juan, Puerto Rico and Tokyo, Japan.

Fans who want to follow their favorite Rangers players in the WBC need a television schedule. Fortunately, all but a few of the games are on the Fox family of networks, including FOX, FS1, FS2, FOX Deportes, the Fox Sports App and Tubi.

Plus, 41 out of the 47 contests will air in Spanish across a combination of FOX Deportes, the FOX Sports App, Tubi and FOX One.

Here is the complete schedule for the seven Rangers who will play in the WBC, with game times (eastern) and television designations.

Rangers World Baseball Classic Pool Play Schedule

Texas Rangers pitcher Robert Garcia. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

(all times eastern)

Austin Bergner (Colombia)

March 6: Puerto Rico vs. Colombia, FS1, 6 p.m.

March 7: Colombia vs. Canada, FS2, 11 a.m.

March 8: Colombia vs. Cuba, FS2, 12 p.m.

March 9: Colombia vs. Panama, FS2, 12 p.m.

Robert Garcia, Alejandro Osuna (Mexico)

March 6: Mexico vs. Great Britain, FS1, 1 p.m.

March 8: Brazil vs. Mexico, FS1, 8 p.m.

March 9: Mexico vs. USA, FOX, 8 p.m.

March 11: Italy vs. Mexico, Tubi, 7 p.m.

Cal Quantrill (Canada)

March 7: Colombia vs. Canada, FS2, 11 a.m.

March 8: Panama vs. Canada, FS2, 7 p.m.

March 10: Canada vs. Puerto Rico, Tubi, 7 p.m.

March 11: Canada vs. Cuba, FS2, 3 p.m.

Ricardo Velez (Puerto Rico)

March 6: Puerto Rico vs. Colombia, FS1, 6 p.m.

March 7: Panama vs. Puerto Rico, FS1, 6 p.m.

March 9: Cuba vs. Puerto Rico, FS1, 7 p.m.

March 10: Canada vs. Puerto Rico, Tubi, 7 p.m.

Daniel Missaki (Brazil)

March 6: USA vs. Brazil, FOX, 8 p.m.

March 7: Brazil vs. Italy, FOX Sports App, 1 p.m.

March 8: Brazil vs. Mexico, FS1, 8 p.m.

March 9: Brazil vs. Great Britain, Tubi, 1 p.m.

Blake Townsend (Australia)

March 4: Chinese Taipei vs. Australia, FS1, 10 p.m.

March 5: Australia vs. Czechia, FS1, 10 p.m.

March 8: Australia vs. Japan, FS1, 6 a.m.

March 9: Korea vs. Australia, FS1, 6 p.m.

Note: Alexis Díaz (Puerto Rico) and Kai Wynyard (Australia) are part of the Designated Pitcher Pool (DPP), a reserve of up to six pitchers per federation that can be called up after the first round of the Classic. Nabil Crismatt (Colombia) pulled out of the WBC after an elbow injury.