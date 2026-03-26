How Each Player on Rangers’ Injured List Stands Going into Opening Day

The Texas Rangers came through spring training with few injuries to deal with as they prepare to face the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday.

Texas only played one player on each of their three injured lists — the 10-day, the 15-day and the 60-day. Those are not reflective of projected timelines. All are expected to miss more time. But the placement of two players on the shorter injury list reveals some optimism that those players could be available soon.

Here are the three players the Rangers placed on injured lists when they set their final 26-man roster for opening day.

INF Cody Freeman (10-Day)

Texas Rangers shortstop Josh Smith (left) and second baseman Cody Freeman. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Freeman suffered a lumbar stress reaction just before spring training games begin and is close to five weeks into a return to baseball activities. By moving him to the 10-day as opposed to the 60-day, it means Texas has some belief he’ll be ready to play before the first 60 days of the season.

When he does return, he’s likely to start a ramp-up either in Arizona or with a minor league affiliate before he gets into game action with an affiliate. When he is ready to play, he’ll likely wait until an injury or a lack of production from a player on the team before he gets the call.

Texas could move him to the 60-day retroactively if it wishes.

LHP Cody Bradford (15-Day)

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Cody Bradford. | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Bradford missed last season due to an elbow injury in his throwing arm that required a UCL procedure. He’s already begun a slow ramp-up in Arizona and traveled back with the team to Texas on Monday. He then threw a 25-pitch live batting practice Monday. MLB.com quoted manager Skip Schumaker as saying that he was impressed with Bradford’s control.

Bradford could still be moved to the 60-day injured list. Moving him to the 15-day to start the season is encouraging. That means Texas believes there is a chance he could be ready to pitch before that 60-day window. The Rangers have indicated he could be ready by mid-May.

Where he fits after he returns is a question. He has been a starter and a reliever in his career. The trick has been staying healthy. As with Freeman, Texas can move him to the 60-day retroactively if it wishes.

LHP Jordan Montgomery (60-Day)

Texas Rangers pitcher Jordan Montgomery. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Montgomery was moved to the 60-day IL during spring training as a procedural move to create a spot on the 40-man roster. During spring training and the regular season, 60-day IL doesn’t count against the 40-man.

The Rangers signed Montgomery to a one-year deal in February knowing that it was unlikely he would be ready to pitch until midseason due to Tommy John surgery. It’s the same approach they took with Tyler Mahle two years ago.

He started throwing in Surprise during spring training but he’s about a year out from his surgery, which means the real ramp-up will begin in about a month. He will likely pitch in several minor league games before he gets to the Majors. For a reference, Jacob deGrom made four minor leagues starts in 2024 before he returned from the surgery.