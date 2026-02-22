How Each Rangers Reliever Fared in Spring Training Victory over Cubs

MESA, Ariz. — The attention was on Kumar Rocker, who made his first start for the Texas Rangers in spring training. But several relievers came in after him.

Texas worked four relievers who have a chance ot make the team, along with three relievers who are not on their spring training roster in the 4-3 win.

Below is how each reliever did in their appearance on Saturday.

RHP Cal Quantrill

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Cal Quantrill. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Quantrill only went 1.1 innings for the Rangers, as he entered the game in the third inning. He allowed two hits, one run and one walk as he struck out two. If Rocker or Jacob Latz are unable to lock down the fifth rotation spot, Quantrill is probably the most likely fifth option of the non-roster invitees. He was credited with the win.

The seven-year vet is 47-46 for his career with a 4.35 ERA. He was with the Miami Marlins and the Atlanta Braves last year. He went 15-5 in 2022 with the Cleveland Guardians, which remains his best season in the Majors.

RHP Cole Stasio

Stasio picked up the final two outs of the fourth inning as he retired both hitters. He was not on the initial list of pitchers expected to throw on Saturday. Stasio joined the Rangers on a minor league contract in January. He’s never pitched professionally and he last pitched at Baylor University.

RHP Luis Curvelo

Texas Rangers pitcher Luis Curvelo. | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

Curvelo threw a great inning of relief in the fifth, as he struck out one and didn’t allow a hit. He made his MLB debut with Texas last season after he was unable to break through with the Seattle Mariners. He went 1-1 with a 5.68 ERA in 17 games. He struck out 20 and walked 10. More effective outings like that one will help him make the opening day roster.

RHP Carter Baumler

Baumler took over in the sixth and picked up where Curvelo left off. He retired the side and struck out one in his first action of the spring.

Baumler has never pitched in the Majors and was acquired in a trade in December after he was selected in the Rule 5 draft. Because of that, the Rangers inherited the terms that go along with being a Rule 5 selection and he must be waived or returned to his original team if he doesn’t make the opening day roster.

“The curveball is real, the fastball is real, he’s inside the strike zone,” Rangers manager Skip Schumaker said. “First time out there, outside of a Double-A game, was pretty impressive.”

RHP Patrick Murphy

Murphy pitched one inning, giving up one hit and striking out one hitter. That got the Rangers out of the seventh inning.

He is a non-roster invitee who hasn’t pitched in a Major League game since 2022. In the Rangers’ minor league system last year, he 1-2 with a 3.04 ERA in 15 games.

The Rest

Ben Anderson worked the eighth and Wilian Bormie worked the ninth, neither of which are on the Rangers’ spring training roster. Anderson allowed two hits while Bormie struck out two and was credited with the save.