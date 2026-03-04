How Spring Training Games Are Impacting Rangers Opening Day Roster Projection

The Texas Rangers got their first day off from spring training on Tuesday. When they return to the facility on Wednesday, they’ll be preparing to face Team Brazil in a World Baseball Classic exhibition game.

Jacob deGrom will start for the Rangers on the mound. Brandon Nimmo will, most likely, see his first spring training action. Both are going to make the opening-day roster. But what about the other 24 spots?

The spring training season is now more than a week old and game play has put Texas in a position to further evaluate players. Here, we dive into our third opening day roster projection, with a lean toward those players that have performed well enough in spring training to be considered for roster spots.

The assumptions? Texas will carry 13 position players and 13 pitchers.

Starting Rotation

Texas Rangers pitcher Jacob Latz. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Jacob deGrom, Nathan Eovaldi, Jack Leiter, MacKenzie Gore, Jacob Latz

Latz gets a slight edge over Kumar Rocker for the fifth spot. Here is how both have performed after two spring training starts:

Latz: 5 innings, five hits, two earned runs, one home run allowed, one strikeout, no walks.

Rocker: 4.2 innings, seven hits, three earned runs, three strikeouts, one walk.

Rocker is working on a change-up that Texas wants him to become more effective with. Latz’s arsenal is a bit more refined. But Rocker’s has much more life to it.

The Rangers will keep tabs on Cal Quantrill while he’s with Team Canada. But he’s a distant third for that final rotation spot.

Notes: Cody Bradford is taking part in two bullpen sessions this week and next week. If he clears that hurdle, he’ll start throwing to live hitters. Jordan Montgomery continues his progression back from Tommy John surgery. Nabil Crismatt was reassigned to minor league camp after elbow surgery.

Bullpen

Tyler Alexander, Alexis Díaz, Robert Garcia, Kumar Rocker, Chris Martin, Cole Winn, Luis Curvelo, Carter Baumler

The only change to this point is sliding Rocker into the bullpen as the long option for Latz. It does make the bullpen more right-handed. But, thus far, command has been less of an issue for him this spring. I have a hard time seeing Texas returning him to Triple-A if his command is better. I think the different for him will be showing command of the change-up.

Baumler has been a real surprise in terms of his ability to handle MLB hitters even though he has never thrown at Triple-A. Winn has been sharp even though he’s given up damage. Martin has yet to throw in a spring training game but is on his own ramp-up schedule. Curvelo is the closest to the edge in terms of falling off the projection, but he’s not there yet.

Dark Horses

Peyton Gray: The minor league reliever is tied for the most strikeouts in camp with Nathan Eovaldi. He’s allowed a hit in five innings with six strikeouts.

Eric Loomis: Manager Skip Schumaker really likes his stuff. He’s thrown three scoreless innings in three appearances.

Jakob Junis: The Rangers need to get him more work. But he’s thrown two scoreless innings and has only allowed two hits. He’s on an MLB deal and he could start pushing Curvelo soon.

Josh Sborz: He likely won’t be ready for opening day. But he’s given up one hit in two scoreless innings, which is encouraging.

Catcher

Kyle Higashioka (opening day starter), Danny Jansen.

No changes here. Higashioka missed time with a stiff back but returned on Sunday. Barring injuries, this is the tandem for opening day.

Starting Infield

Texas Rangers infielder Jake Burger. | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

Jake Burger (first base), Josh Smith (second base), Corey Seager (shortstop), Josh Jung (third base).

No changes here. Jung’s injury is worth tracking. He should return from the Grade 1 adductor strain on March 10, or close to it. Schumaker believes if he does then Jung can ramp up in time for opening day. Seager is back after a short illness.

Starting Outfield

Wyatt Langford (left), Evan Carter (center), Brandon Nimmo (right)

Langford is still projected as the left fielder, even though he and Carter have traded off in center field since he started playing game last week. Schumaker said that’s the plan in spring training, to cross-train the pair at both positions. The Rangers have not given a reason to believe they won’t stick with this alignment, assuming all players are healthy.

Designated Hitter

Joc Pederson

Pederson has played first base at least three times since the start of spring training games. Schumaker sees him as a viable back-up there on days Burger needs a rest. Should be interesting to watch that situation develop.

Reserves

Texas Rangers center fielder Sam Haggerty. | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Sam Haggerty, Tyler Wade, Cameron Cauley

Based on spring training games, these three players are the best candidates to take the bench spots. Haggerty has almost a near lock on it. He’s been exceptional at the plate and has shown he can also play second base. Wade has been one of the most consistent hitters in camp and can play infield and outfielder. Cauley is the position player prospect with the best chance of making the roster. No at-bats above Double-A could be a hindrance. But it hasn’t been so far.

Dark Horses

Ezequiel Duran: He’s had an OK spring, but he’s been outhit by the three players above. He figures to get more time at third with Jung out.

Justin Foscue: He has a hamstring strain that will keep him out until at least March 10. He should get some time to ramp up, but the injury narrows his chances of making the opening day roster.

Michael Helman: He’s batting .143 in camp. That won’t cut it.

Mark Canha: He’s getting plenty of at-bats. If he makes the team he’ll do so as a back-up corner outfielder. That could cost a player like Wade a spot, as Canha has more power than Wade.