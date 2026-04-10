How to Watch Rangers Open Dodgers Series: TV Channel, Live Stream, Radio

The Texas Rangers begin their longest road trip of the season when they faced the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night at iconic Dodger Stadium.

It's the first game of a three-game series in which the Rangers (7-5) will wind their way up the West Coast for the next 10 days. After leaving Los Angeles, the Rangers head to Sacramento for a four-game series with the Athletics. Following that, it's a rematch with the Seattle Mariners, a team Texas just swept at Globe Life Field on Wednesday afternoon.

Going into the trip Texas has a slim lead in the American League West. To maintain that lead, the Rangers will have to have a good road trip, with an emphasis on taking care of their divisional opponents after facing the Dodgers.

There’s an upside to this weekend’s series with the Dodgers. The Rangers managed to avoid both Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto on the mound for the series.

Here is a breakdown of the game, including how to watch, the starting pitchers, injuries and other notes.

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Texas Rangers center fielder Evan Carter. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Time: 9:10 p.m. CT

Where: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles

TV: CW33. Game can be streamed on Victory+

Radio: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270

Pitching Matchup

Texas: RHP Kumar Rocker (0-1, 3.60) vs. Los Angeles: RHP Tyler Glasnow (1-0, 3.00)

It took Rocker more than a week to get his first start of the season, but he could put together a fine outing even though he took the loss. Against Cincinnati he went five innings, gave up six hits and two earned runs as he struck out three and walked one. His command was better and his ability to hold baserunners on was better. Now the goal is to build on that against a dangerous Dodgers lineup that loves feasting on young pitchers.

Glasnow has been sharp in his two starts, which have nearly identical lines. In both starts he went six innings, gave up four hits and two earned runs. But combined he has 15 strikeouts and three walks. After a couple of injury-marred seasons with the Dodgers, he's off to the kind of start Los Angeles was hoping it would get from him when he joined the franchise in 2024.

Rangers Lineup

The lineup will be added when it is posted, approximately four hours before first pitch.

Rangers Injuries

10-Day Injured List: INF Cody Freeman (lumbar stress reaction); 15-Day Injured List: LHP Cody Bradford (left UCL surgery); RHP Carter Baumler (right intercostal strain); 60-Day Injured List: LHP Jordan Montgomery (Tommy John surgery).